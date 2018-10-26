Youth football coach arrested after brawl by players and adults

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A coach for one of the youth football teams involved in a brawl among team members and coaches last weekend.

Township police were called to Central Park on Eggerts Crossing Road for reports of a fight during a game between Lawrence and a team from Florence.

Detective Lt. Joseph Amodio said the coach apparently tried to break up the fight, but ended up drawing in the opposing team's coaches — and eventually parents.

Bryan Carter, 38, of Ewing, turned himself into police on Wednesday. Amodio said Carter grabbed a 53-year-old man from Florence by the chest and threw him to the ground.

Carter was released on a summons pending a court hearing.

Amodio said that one video was posted to YouTube showing the fight but was deleted.

"Coach Bryan" is the team's director of football operations and is coach of the team for 115 pound players, according to the team website, and works for D. Rura Trucking.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

