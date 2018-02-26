‘Clueless’ actress, NJ grad Stacey Dash wants to be in Congress

Clueless actress Stacey Dash wants to be a U.S. representative.

EW reports the actress, Paramus High School graduate and former Fox news pundit has filed papers for a U.S. Congressional run with the Federal Election Commission on Monday announcing the formation of a principal campaign committee under the name “Dash to DC.”

She's running as a Republican for a seat in the House of Representatives representing California’s 44th district. That district includes Compton, Watts and Long Beach.

Over the past couple of years, Dash has mostly been known for controversial commentary about race relations. For instance, she said : “If we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the [NAACP] Image Awards. There shouldn’t be a Black History Month.”

And also: “Here’s an idea, @realDonaldTrump . You as President with Rudy Giuliani as Veep. #NYValues .”

Twitter had a field day with the news. Check it out below.

More from New Jersey 101.5: