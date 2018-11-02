Clifton zoning official calls residents morons

There is a saying in radio that “every mic is a live mic.” A Clifton zoning official would have been wise to heed that advice.

Keith LaForgia resigned his position after he was caught disparaging residents, calling them “friggin’ morons” and saying that telling them to keep it down was like “telling *expletive* dogs not to bark.” According to NorthJersey.com, the zoning board was hearing testimony about granting a variance to build a parking lot.

See the expletive laden video below.

People who had testified were leaving when they were told by the zoning chairman to do so quietly when LaForgia, not realizing his microphone was on, made the insulting comments. The meeting, with the expletive bleeped out, was posted online. LaForgia has reportedly served on the zoning board for ten years.

