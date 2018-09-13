City Of Angels “Rockfest” for recovery at Mercer County Park

City of Angels is holding a Rockfest this Friday and Saturday at Mercer County Park among the many performers will be former E Street drummer Vinnie "Mad Dog" Lopez.

Founded by Kevin Meara who lost his son Casey to opioid addiction ten years ago, City of Angels NJ, Inc. is an independent organization with no parent organization. We never charge for our services, including interventions, recovery support and other programs and activities. COA works with anyone needing help with addiction, whether or not they have health insurance. So they need all the financial help they can get. Rockfest is free but a 5 dollar donation is suggested. Here's what you will get.

Friday evening from 6 – 10 pm Rockfest 2018 kicks off with a free community picnic honoring all of our dedicated volunteers and community partners and sponsors. Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, recovery, great music, Super 50/50 for Saturday night, Daily 50/50, Bike Raffle, Kids area and so much more! Among those playing are the Jim Delre Band and Nikki Briar who's been on my show many times and is great!

Saturday's performers begin at 9:10 am with the National Anthem performed by Alicia Dishon

then...

10:00am- Kevin Toft and The Alternators

1:50pm- National Anthem performed by Alicia Dishon

2pm- Jim Gaven

3pm- Patrizsha and the Soulterior Motives Band

4pm- Ryche Chlanda & Flying Dreams

Special Performance by Tony Luke, Vini Lopez, Kendall Scott & Ryche Chlanda

5pm- The Wonderful Winos featuring Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez

6pm- AM Mafia

7:00- Candlelight Vigil for those we lost – Balloon Release

7pm- Unleashed

8pm- Charles Laurita & The Mischief

9pm- Soraia

