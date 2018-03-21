City of Angels founder against death penalty for drug dealers

If you've ever dealt with the pain of drug addiction or lost a loved one, there were times you wished they had a death penalty for the drug dealers who kept them supplied. President Trump's new plan could make that happen.

Kevin Meara, co founder of City Of Angels , lost his son Casey to heroin and now helps countless others deal with addiction.

"First I’m pro-life, so I’m against the death penalty... yeah, I know life in prison is probably more cruel!" Then came the startling statistics....

"So, I will try to interpret this... there are 174 overdoses per day, which I guess means that each day that a kid dies, Trump gets 348 (two parents per) more supporters for this".

If this is a war on drugs, and we are losing, should there be casualties on both sides?

"Also, we are in a supposed war and so part of war is killing your enemy, therefore I understand where he is going with this".

"Finally," says Meara, "I'm guessing that he is going after the “cartel-types” and fentanyl distributors and not the kid on the street supporting their habit. And even with that, maybe you get one chance at drug dealing? That’s a start..."

