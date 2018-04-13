Citizens Bank ‘technical glitch’ blocks access to accounts

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — Citizens Bank customers have full access to their accounts after a technical glitch on Thursday.

The bank said in a message on Twitter around 2 p.m. that the issue "impacted their ability to process certain transactions and access some online systems."

The exact nature of the problem was not disclosed by the bank.

In response to a customer question to the tweet, the bank said debit cards were not affected. Another customer posted about not being able to get a balance over the phone, and being advised by a customer service representative not to use an ATM card "and that if I tried, the ATM would eat my card."

Service was restored by 7 p.m., according to a message from the bank on its Twitter account.

Citizens Bank has 11 branches in New Jersey.

