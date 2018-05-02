Ciao! Mercer County fees push out Italian American Festival

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The Mercer County Italian American Festival is saying arrivederci to Mercer County.

Citing the cost of doing business with the Mercer County Park Commission, where the festival has taken place for the past 19 years, organizers announced on their Facebook page that this year's festival will be at the Burlington County Fairgrounds in Columbus on Sept. 7 to 9.

Among their biggest objections: a $5 parking fee for those attending the fair and being forced to use Mercer County Park employees at overtime rates.

Organizers said that in previous years they were allowed to use volunteers for tasks like collecting garbage and parking cars to contain costs. The new fees would have increased their costs by 364 per cent, according to the festival organizers.

"In the end, as a nonprofit organization, we had to make a responsible business decision that was in the best interest of our organization, our patrons and our budget"

"We are excited, however, to be bringing the Festival to Burlington County Fairgrounds, where we will continue to provide a quality family experience," organizers said.

The Burlington County Fairgrounds are about 12 miles from the Mercer County border.

Many comments to the Facebook post were supportive of the decision.

"Way to go Mercer County Park Commission, overcharge and price yourself right out of an awesome festival after 18 years. Sad for Mercer County residents but I’ll certainly be driving to Burlington," one woman wrote.

"Wow. I can’t even blame you guys for leaving. As an East Windsor resident this sucks because we loved this festival and would go every year," another user wrote.

Some commenters questioned the wisdom of having a Mercer County event in Burlington County.

A call to the Mercer County Parks Commission was referred to a spokeswoman for the county, who did not immediately return a call for comment.