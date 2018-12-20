Christmas Weekend in NJ — 14 of the best things to do Dec. 21-24

Looking for something to do Christmas weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BERGEN COUNTY

Santa Meet and Greet

A FREE holiday event! Bring your children to have their photo taken with Santa and his elves while enjoying music, food and live entertainment. All kids go home with a goody bag and gift! Carolers | Magician | Face Painting | Balloon Maker There will be a raffle drawing for a Nintendo Switch!! Enter the raffle by bringing in a toy for a child in need that will be donate to Toys for Tots.

Dec 21, 2018

Eye Level Hub

105 Challenger Rd., Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Smithville Mansion Daily Holiday Tours

The holidays are a special time at the Historic Smithville Mansion. Traditional decorations are creatively used by over 15 garden and civic clubs along with the Friends of the Mansion at Smithville to create an array of beautifully decorated Victorian rooms and trees. The Mansion sings an old-fashion song of the gilded age of the Victorian era. Closed for 12/24 and 12/25.

Dec 3, 2018 - Dec 30, 2018

Smithville Mansion

803 Smithville Rd., Eastampton, NJ 08060

CAMDEN COUNTY

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but do you know how much fun the Ritz Kidz production of Rudolph will be? Make your plans early as our holiday shows typically sell out in advance. Be a part of the Ritz holiday celebration with Rudolph!

Dec 17, 2018 — Dec 22, 2018

The Ritz Theatre Company

915 White Horse Pk., Haddon Township, NJ 08107

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Holiday Glass in the Studio

Venture down to the WheatonArts Glass Studio on Saturday, December 8, 15, and 22 to be amazed as our glass artists create holiday-themed glass objects, large and small throughout the day! Visitors can see other holiday glass objects on display, including the record-breaking giant glass ornament, glass fruitcake, the world’s largest glass turkey drumstick, and a 5'7" tall glass menorah.

Dec 22, 2018

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, New Jersey 08332

ESSEX

10th Annual Potluck Party, Art Sale, & Gift Market

Come out to Gallery Aferro's End-of-Year Open House, Gift Market-on-Market and 10th Annual Potluck Party! From Saturday, December 8th through Saturday, December 22nd, 73 Market Street becomes the gift market destination, so get something for yourself or anyone on your list. Don't be shy about reaching out via 973-353-9533 or info@aferro.org to ask about an artwork if you see it online, or with any gifting or art-buying questions! SAVE THE DATE! December 15th, all are welcome to Aferro's one and only end-of-year open house and potluck party. While browsing our gallery walls, enjoy shopping the wares of local, diverse artisans and chowing down on the multi-ethnic cuisine. The day-long event will also feature $5 family portraits, a 50/50 raffle, and a youth dance performance by Newark's own Clubhouse Recreation Center Performance Troupe. For more information, including specific dates and times, please visit our Facebook page or our events page at aferro.org.

Dec 21, 2018 - Dec 22, 2018

Gallery Aferro

73 Market St., Newark, NJ 07102

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Don't miss Trans-Siberian Orchestra when they bring The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Tour to Prudential Center this holiday season. Two Shows: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dec 12, 2018

Prudential Center

25 Lafayette Street, Newark, NJ 07102

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Santa Parade and Christmas in the Park

Christmas in Pitman! Beginning Nov. 24, Santa comes to Pitman in the Santa Parade. Then each Thursday-Saturday, visit Santa in his house and take an old fashioned trolley ride throughout town and enjoy all the sites and sounds of Christmas each weekend, leading up to Christmas.

Nov 24, 2018 - Dec 22, 2018

Ballard Park

S. Broadway & Pitman Ave., Pitman, NJ 08071

MERCER COUNTY

Pajama Storytime: The Night Before Christmas with Gennady Spirin

Hundreds of Christmases were celebrated by families living at Morven over its long history as a home. Starting at 5:00 p.m. enjoy a private visit of the glorious Festival of Trees throughout the Museum and vote on your favorite display. Then at 5:45 p.m. we will stroll across the lawn to Morven’s new Stockton Education Center for a new family tradition: an illustrated reading of The Night Before Christmas. Pajama Storytime with award-winning illustrator Gennady Spirin includes a book signing and snack. Bring your favorite blanket for this special holiday event.

Dec 21, 2018

Morven Museum & Garden

55 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

A Christmas Carol

This exciting production will usher you into the spirit of the season with all the joy, wonder, and generosity that Scrooge himself discovers.

Dec 4, 2018 — Dec 29, 2018

McCarter Theatre Center

91 University Pl., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

A Dickens' Christmas Tea

This is our 6th annual Dickens' Christmas Tea season. One Steep At A Thyme is a full service Tea Room in Jamesburg, NJ. If you enjoy the beloved Christmas story, 'A Christmas Carol', this is a seasonal tradition not to be missed. We will be serving our Evening Twilight Tea as the Traveling Literary Theater presents Dickens' own, one hour, edited version of A Christmas Carol. The characters come to life, Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley (and many more) as the reading is performed by professional actors in full costume. Let your imagination flow with images of the scenes of Christmas Past, Present & Future as the story is told. Evening and twilight teas include 7 courses - $67.50 per person all inclusive Brunch teas include 5 courses - $50 per person all inclusive PLEASE CALL FOR ALL RESERVATIONS.

Dec 21, 2018 - Dec 23, 2018

One Steep At A Thyme

170 Gatzmer Ave., Jamesburg, NJ 08831

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar

Don't miss the most spectacular holiday market in New Jersey! The Asbury Park Holiday will feature over 200 of the best local and regional artists, vendors, and shops selling the cutest and coolest vintage, handmade, art, jewelry, home goods, foodstuffs, and more. The Asbury Park Bazaar will take place in beautiful and historic Convention Hall, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland this holiday season. The Bazaar will feature live music and special performances, Photos with Santa Sundays, holiday photo booth, a 30 foot Christmas tree, fireplace lounge, and beautiful holiday decor. While you shop, enjoy a seasonally-inspired menu and holiday drinks at the Anchors Bend, Asbury Oyster Bar and Mogo Taco. Feeling creative? Join us for kids art classes and holiday craft workshops. The holiday market is inspired by the traditional "Weihnachtsmarkts" in Germany. So be sure to stop by our hot drink bar to enjoy traditional glühwein (hot mulled wine), hot chocolate or hot cider

Nov 24, 2018 - Dec 23, 2018

Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Dentistry From the Heart

The Dental Health Center of Holmdel is hosting a charity event 12/21/2018 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM to provide free dental care to the community. The first 75 patients who register (registration begins at 7:30 AM) will receive a cleaning, filling or extraction.

146 State Route 34

Suite 200

Holmdel, New Jersey 07733

MORRIS COUNTY

Winter Solstice Celebration

This Winter Solstice, celebrate with Grow It Green Morristown and your community with an evening at the Early Street Community Garden. Enjoy s'mores and songs by the fire, and renew your spirit with relaxing yoga poses. Join us and learn more about the solstice, let go of the past year's challenges and set positive intentions for 2019! This event is free and open to the public. FREE and open to the public.

Dec 21, 2018

Early Street Community Garden

17 Early St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Country Christmas with Santa

Come on over to Santa's Country Corner! He will be visiting us at the farm and would love to take a photo with you, so make sure you bring your camera!

Dec 22, 2018 - Dec 23, 2018

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930