Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Christmas saved! NJ woman charged with stealing toys from needy kids

By Adam Hochron December 26, 2017 10:56 AM
North Wildwood Police Department
North Wildwood Police Department

NORTH WILDWOOD — Toys meant for local kids in need will be on their way to the children after police say a woman swiped them from a toy drive.

The woman, later identified as 65-year-old North Cape May resident Irene Burke, was seen on camera taking the toys from the local Acme on Dec. 18, according to police. After the theft, the North Wildwood department donated $200 to the Lunch with Lynch foundation to cover the cost of the items stolen.

The police identified Burke as the suspect and recovered more than $600 worth of toys on Dec. 22, just before Christmas. Officers returned the toys to the foundation and Burke was been charged with third-degree theft.

On its website, the Lunch for Lynch Foundation describes itself as “making a difference in the lives of youth in the greater Wildwood area.”

“We believe that children are the very essence of the future,” the foundation says on its website. “As the leading Youth Organization in the Wildwood area, we go above and beyond to provide our youth an empowering environment where they can fully embrace their identity and gain all the skills they need to be leaders tomorrow.”

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM