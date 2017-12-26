Christmas saved! NJ woman charged with stealing toys from needy kids

North Wildwood Police Department

NORTH WILDWOOD — Toys meant for local kids in need will be on their way to the children after police say a woman swiped them from a toy drive.

The woman, later identified as 65-year-old North Cape May resident Irene Burke, was seen on camera taking the toys from the local Acme on Dec. 18, according to police. After the theft, the North Wildwood department donated $200 to the Lunch with Lynch foundation to cover the cost of the items stolen.

The police identified Burke as the suspect and recovered more than $600 worth of toys on Dec. 22, just before Christmas. Officers returned the toys to the foundation and Burke was been charged with third-degree theft.

On its website, the Lunch for Lynch Foundation describes itself as “making a difference in the lives of youth in the greater Wildwood area.”

“We believe that children are the very essence of the future,” the foundation says on its website. “As the leading Youth Organization in the Wildwood area, we go above and beyond to provide our youth an empowering environment where they can fully embrace their identity and gain all the skills they need to be leaders tomorrow.”

