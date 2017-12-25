Christmas Day crash causes Atlantic City building fire

ThinkStock

ATLANTIC CITY — At least 10 people were displaced from their homes after a stolen truck crashed into a city building early Christmas morning.

At around 4:30 on Monday morning police were called to the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue for a car crash and a building on fire, according to the Atlantic City Police Department. Officers on the scene reported a pick-up truck had gone off the road and crashed through several storefronts. The truck caught on fire during the crash, and the stores had apartments above them where the more than 10 people live.

Following the crash, the driver of the truck was pulled from the vehicle by a person in the area at the time. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division, according to police. He was identified as 20-year-old Rowan Arlan of Somers Point. Police did not disclose his injuries.

Atlantic City police also helped evacuate residents from the affected building as well as an adjoining building as a precaution. Witnesses told police that the truck was driving at a high rate of speed before crashing into the building. The truck, according to police, was reported stolen four hours after the incident occurred.

The New Jersey chapter of the Red Cross said on its Twitter feed that a total of 17 people from five families were displaced as a result of the fire. Those people are being provided housing, food, and clothing by the Red Cross.

Volunteers responded to a #fire on Atlantic Ave in #AtlanticCity, helping 5 families (17 people) with Red Cross emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food & clothing as needed. #DisasterRelief — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) December 25, 2017

Arlan was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and receiving stolen property. The drug charge came from marijuana found in his possession after the crash. He was released on a summons pending a future court date.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744.

