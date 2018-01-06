Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Christie to give eulogy at memorial of late NJ Gov. Byrne

By Associated Press January 6, 2018 6:27 AM
A portrait of former Gov. Brendan Byrne hangs nearby as Gov. Chris Christie speaks,
A portrait of former Gov. Brendan Byrne hangs nearby as Gov. Chris Christie speaks, (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

MILLBURN — A memorial service is set for the former New Jersey governor who mobsters said was too ethical to be bribed and who authorized the law permitting gambling in Atlantic City.

Brendan Byrne died Thursday at a home in Livingston. He was 93.

The memorial service will be held Monday at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. GOP Gov. Chris Christie is scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

Every former living governor of New Jersey is expected to attend.

Officials at the playhouse tell NJ.com the Archbishop of Newark, Joseph Cardinal Tobin will also be attending the 11 a.m. service.

Byrne built his reputation as a crusading prosecutor and held numerous governmental positions during more than 30 years of public service.

The Democrat won his first term as governor in 1973.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed)

Filed Under: Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM