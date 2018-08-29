Christie may have been paid with laundered money, report says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether a Malaysian businessman paid his legal team, which included former Gov. Chris Christie, with laundered money, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

A report by NJ.com about the story says Jho Low is under investigation to determine how much of a role he played in the $4.5 billion embezzlement of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund, and whether he used the money to pay his defense in another case that involved Christie and a lawyer who represents President Donald Trump.

The other lawyers named in the report were Marc Kasowitz, a lawyer for Trump, and Bobby Burchfield, who represented the Trump Organization.

A spokesman for Christie, who is now in private practice based in Morristown, told NJ.com that the former governor represented Low in a civil forfeiture matter but all communication went through the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

According to the report, there's no indication the attorneys were unaware of the laundering activity.

