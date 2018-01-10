Contact Us
Christie final State of the State — Really Bad Lip Reading

By Dennis Malloy January 10, 2018 9:35 AM

Governor Chris Christie’s state of the state addresses used to draw wide attention. Today with his approval ratings at historic lows and his notoriety mostly for being “the heavy guy that does those drug rehab commercials”, interest was minimal.

Christie farewell speech: 'I ran to be a governor of consequence'

Rather than bore you with the whole speech, here is what he had to say in about a minute. Well it’s what I thought it should sound like.

