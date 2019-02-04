Chris Young Sets 2019 Raised on Country Tour With Chris Janson

Chris Young 's 2019 headlining tour dates have just been announced. The "Raised on Country" singer's spring and summer trek will take his new single's name for more than two dozen dates.

Tickets for Young's 2019 tour will go on sale Feb. 15. He's playing mostly amphitheaters this year, and he'll have some help from opening act Chris Janson , plus special guests like Dylan Scott, LoCash and Jimmie Allen . A full list of dates — plus who will be opening which shows — can be found below.

" Raised on Country " is the first single from what will be Young's eighth studio album. It's been a slow and steady rise since the Nashville native first appeared on the singing reality television show Nashville Star over a decade ago. The Grand Ole Opry member has 11 No. 1 hits plus several more than peaked inside the Top 5. Known for a big, traditional country voice Young hasn't been afraid to push his sound into more progressive territory. It's worked to the extent of nearly 20 gold, platinum or multi-platinum single and album certifications.

Chris Young's 2019 Raised on Country Tour Dates:

May 16 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^^

May 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

May 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

May 24 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

May 25 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

May 26 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

June 13 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

June 14 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ^

June 15 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre ^

June 21 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

June 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion ^

July 11 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

July 13 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center +

July 18 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove #

July 19 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP ~

July 20 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~

Aug. 9 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ~

Aug. 9 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Aug. 10 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater +

Aug. 16 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion +

Aug. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ++

Aug. 22 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

Aug. 23 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

Aug. 24 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion ~

Sept. 12 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place +

Sept. 13 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Sept. 14 -- West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre +

^^ With Dylan Scott

^ With Chris Janson and Dylan Scott

+ With Chris Janson and LoCash

++ With LoCash

# With Chris Janson

~ With Chris Janson and Jimmie Allen