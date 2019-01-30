Chris Christie takes tequila shots — and shots at Trump — on TV

Former Gov. Chris Christie stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where he did a couple shots of tequila while talking about his longtime friend, President Donald Trump.

Christie is out touting his new book, "Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics." Colbert said after reading such a long title they might not have time for an interview.

Christie said Trump "blew" handling the recent government shutdown. He also did not hesitate to answer that he would have been a better president than his "friend of 17 years."

Christie said his low approval rating when he left office as governor means he did something "significant." He also threw a bit of shade at Gov. Phil Murphy, saying "they can't even clear the snow."

The former governor recapped the nearly five-hour drive he made during this past November's snow storm. He said Murphy "kept plows away" from roads while having a pretty expensive dinner in Monmouth County.

As the interview was winding down, Colbert said the back and forth was "more fun than he thought it would be."

