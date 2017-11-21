Chris Christie on ‘Ask The Governor’ Tuesday — Watch live here

Tuesday night, Gov. Chris Christie will return to the New Jersey 101.5 studios for "Ask the Governor," hosted by Eric Scott. Tune in at 7 p.m. or come to NJ1015.com and watch the program live at this post.

What to expect:

Christie was no fan of Phil Murphy as he was running to succeed him but says he will not make it hard for Murphy to learn what he is getting into.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for any new governor is the process of putting together a first state budget. When Christie took office, Jon Corzine hid a two-billion dollar deficit from his team. That’s not the case this time around.

Christie has been reflective in recent week — trying to highlight the good he says he’s done, and shift focus away from the Bridgegate scandal that destroyed his political career.

While most New Jerseyans say they will be happy to see Christie’s time end — in Morris County, they honor him. Social media had a field day with the dedication of “Chris Christie Drive in Morris Plains.

What’s next for Christie is still unclear. He is still leading President Donald Trump’s anti-drug efforts, and may be called upon to help twist arms in congress after convincing the president to declare the opioid addiction crisis a national public health emergency.

And Christie has vowed to continue to be a vocal advocate for resources to combat the Heroin crisis that is killing a generation of Americans.

But beyond that is anyone’s guess. Christie insists he hasn’t planned beyond his first night as a private citizen.

But for tonight, he is here, taking your calls at 800-283-1015 — but the phone lines fill up quickly. Fortunately, that's not the only way to get your question heard:

Follow New Jersey 101.5 on Facebook. We'll start our Live Video of Ask The Governor at 7 p.m. there, as well as in this post — tell us in the comments what you'd like the governor to address

of Ask The Governor at 7 p.m. there, as well as in this post — tell us in the comments what you'd like the governor to address Tweet your questions to @NJ1015 using the hashtag #AskGov during or ahead of the show. Selected Tweets will be featured on NJ1015.com as well.

Ahead of the program, leave your questions in the comments section below.

More from New Jersey 101.5: