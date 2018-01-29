Chris Christie has a new job — on your TV Tuesday morning

Former Gov. Chris Christie has landed his first job since leaving office as a contributor with ABC starting on Tuesday, according to a report.

NJ.com, citing anonymous sources, reported that Christie will be introduced as a part-time contributor for Good Morning America on Tuesday morning. Christie will appear on the network again after Tuesday night's State of the Union speech by President Donald Trump, according to the story.

Christie, long rumored to be a candidate for several positions in the Trump administration, was tapped for the position because of his close relationship with the president and people who work for him, the story said.

A spokesperson for ABC declined to comment when reached by NJ.com.

