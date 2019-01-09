Choking man saved by off-duty Trooper — #BlueFriday

Since December 2015, we've been honoring members of New Jersey Law Enforcement who protect and serve our communities every day. One theme that has been consistent throughout the years is that police officers are always on duty.

This week's honoree is New Jersey State Trooper Major Michael Rinaldi. The Major is the commanding officer of the Office of Drug Monitoring and Analysis.

On New Years Day, he was enjoying a holiday lunch with his family at the Westwood Diner in Bergen County when he noticed a man struggling to breathe. Recognizing that the man was choking, he immediately jumped into action and administered the Heimlich Maneuver . Thanks to Major Rinaldi's quick action, a life was saved.

Special mention goes to Westwood Police Officers Greg Dorfman and Stephanie Laurent who arrived on the scene with Emergency Medical Services.

Heroes all. Another example of how law enforcement members are never really off-duty.

