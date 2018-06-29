DENVER — Chipotle will close some of its underperforming restaurants in the next month around the country, but will continue to grow in New Jersey.

The closures are part of a restructuring program designed to make the chain "a more culturally relevant and engaging brand to grow love and loyalty." Remaining locations will be made more "digital friendly" with a new loyalty program coming in 2019.

"All our efforts will focus on making the brand more engaging, visible, and culturally relevant while our restaurant teams are dedicated to providing an excellent guest experience with great hospitality and real food cooked to perfection," Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol said in a statement.

The statement did not specify the number of locations to be closed, but USA Today reported between 55 and 65 locations would be closed, half of them within the next 30 days.

The newspaper also reported that the company is considering special pricing such as $2 tacos and drinks in the afternoon and evenings.

Chipotle has 20 locations in New Jersey and will open a new location in Hillsborough at the Hillsborough Centre shopping center on Route 206 in August. They are accepting employment applications on its website.