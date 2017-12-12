Chipotle is offering free food for ugly sweaters

You know that ugly sweater that you're forced to wear this time of year? You know the one that makes you wish you could just pull it up over your head to hide your face? Well tonight it could get you free queso at Chipotle!

Basically, if you wear a "cheesy" holiday sweater, you can score free cheese from the restaurant chain... get it? There are over 50 locations in the Garden State, according to the company's website.

The Mexican restaurant chain tweeted out their offer today for their tweaked new recipe, which many don't even know has been messed with. Speaking of mess, if you don't like it, just spill it on your sweater, shrink it in the wash and you'll never have to wear it again.

