Cherry Hill woman will do the holiday shopping for you

Wish somebody would just do all the holiday shopping for you?

Cherry Hill resident Susan Padron knows plenty of residents feel the same. So she's here to help ... for a fee.

"I get contacted by a client (and) they will tell me a little bit about the person that they would like me to shop for," Padron said. "Then they give me a budget to work with."

The 32-year-old stylist and personal shopper includes "holiday gift shopping" on her list of services offered. She's already had some bites this holiday season in the New Jersey-Philadelphia region.

"I get a lot of women ... who are moms who just have so much going on and so much else that they're balancing and taking care of in their lives," she said.

Padron's rate starts at $75 per hour. The price could go higher depending on the number of recipients on a client's list and the types of gifts she needs to track down. She also offers add-ons such as gift wrapping and delivery.

"I think especially with working parents, sometimes just paying a little bit of extra money to have your time freed up over the weekends or at night when you're not working can absolutely be worth it," Padron said. "Really what people are paying for is getting their time back ... so they can actually enjoy time with their family."

An added bonus is avoiding the crowded malls and parking lots.

Padron said she prefers to shop local, when possible, in order to support small businesses. Depending on the request, some orders can be completed solely online.

Padron also offers her services leading up to Valentine's Day.

