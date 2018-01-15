Cheer up! ‘Blue Monday’ is just a myth

Martinan, ThinkStock

Not only is today the birthday of Dr Martin Luther King as well as my father Albert Trevelise (had to get that in), it’s also known as “Blue Monday” the most depressing day of the year. But cheer up, it’s only a myth started by a PR company and the doctor who coined the phrase is sorry that he did.

Dr. Cliff Arnall said he identified that date 13 years ago in the hopes of encouraging people to take a positive outlook for new beginnings and change. He has partnered with Virgin Atlantic and Virgin holidays to embark on a mission to change the negative image associated with January and the mind set of Blue Monday.

Despite all of the good doctors efforts, if you’re a Saints or Steelers fan after those NFL divisional round games, no one should have a problem if you call in sick for Blue Monday or even if you seek professional help.

