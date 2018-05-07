Check your pantry: Tortilla chips could trigger allergic reaction

The company that makes UTZ potato chips and other brands has announced a recall of several varieties of chips affecting customers across the country, including New Jersey.

UTZ Quality Foods announced a recall of some of its Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weiss Brand Tortilla Chips because of a potential contamination due to an undeclared milk allergen, according to the FDA.

While the allergen could present a risk to customers, the FDA said there have been no illnesses reported so far.

The products being recalled include:

Utz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips in 17 and 11.5 oz sizes with an expiration date between May 26 and June 16

Utz Round White Tortilla Chips in 17 and 11.5 oz sizes with an expiration date of between May 26 and June 16

Utz 52 oz. Tortilla Chip 4-pack with an expiration date of between May 26 and June 16

Weis 11 oz. Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips with an expiration date of May 26 to June 16

Golden Flake Tortiyahs 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips with an expiration date of between June 2 and June 23

Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips with an expiration date of Dec. 29

Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips with an expiration date of Dec. 15.

The full recall list can be found on the FDA website.

