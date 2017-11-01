Check your New Jersey hospital’s rating now!
While I am hoping that none of you has to visit a hospital anytime soon, it’s kind of nice to know that in this country, we have the best healthcare available in the world (Despite how they try to ruin it by turning it into a government controlled entity...but that’s a different topic for a different day).
Within our great US medical system, New Jersey continues to attract the best and the brightest that medicine has to offer. Some of the best practitioners whether their doctors nurses or the hospitals that they serve. I always wonder when on the unfortunate occasion that I do have to visit the hospital facility, am I going to the best one? Or am I just going because it’s closest?
Obviously in a trauma or emergency situation, where you are transported by ambulance, you usually go to the closest available hospital. But if you had to choose, it’s good to know that there is a rating system in place to tell you which ones are euros and which ones are (almost) zeroes!
After a 1999 report by the Institute of medicine that found that hospital errors kill around 98,000 patients a year, a group of corporate employers founded the Leapfrog Group, which commissioned a panel of public health experts to develop a safety report for hospitals.
According to the survey, New Jersey’s hospitals are 11th best in the nation, in fact we are up from 15th best since April. (Remember, though, not every single hospital in New Jersey participates in this survey.)
Here are the Fall 2017 Survey results for New Jersey hospitals. And I was thrilled to see that my hospital earned a solid A, as did nearly half of New Jersey’s hospitals. Let’s hope that those who did not fare as well will do their best to bring up their grades in the coming year.
These hospitals received an A grade:
- Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton
- Carepoint-Christ Hospital in Jersey City
- Carepoint-Bayonne Medical Center
- Carepoint Hoboken Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck
- Inspira Medical Center in Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center in Vineland
- Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank
- RWJBarnabas Hospital in Hamilton
- RWJBarnabas Hospital in Somerset
- RWJ Barnabas Hospital in Livingston
- St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick
- Shore Medical Center in Somers Point
- Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin
- Valley Hospital in Ridgewood
- Virtua Hospital in Marlton
- Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly
- Virtua Hospital in Voorhees
These hospitals received a B grade:
- Atlantic Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City
- Atlantic Regional Medical Center in Pomona
- Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May
- Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell
- CentraState in Freehold
- Community Medical Center in Toms River
- Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley in Westwood
- Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune
- Memorial Hospital of Salem County in Salem
- Ocean Medical Center in Brick
- Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden
- Overlook Medical Center in Summit
- Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge
- University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro
These hospitals received a C grade or lower:
- Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains
- Cooper University Hospital in Camden
- Hackensack University Medical Center-Mountainside
- Hackensack University Medical Centers-Palisades in North Bergen
- Hackettstown Regional Medical Center
- JFK Medical Center in Edison
- Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro
- Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center in Secaucus
- Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus in Lakewood
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick
- Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in Rahway
- St. Clare's Hospital in Danville
- St. Clare's Hospital in Dover
- St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton
- St. Michael's Medical Center in Newark
- St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson
- St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital
- St. Luke's Warren Campus in Phillipsburg
- St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth
- University Hospital in Newark
