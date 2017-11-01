Check your New Jersey hospital’s rating now!

While I am hoping that none of you has to visit a hospital anytime soon, it’s kind of nice to know that in this country, we have the best healthcare available in the world (Despite how they try to ruin it by turning it into a government controlled entity...but that’s a different topic for a different day).

Within our great US medical system, New Jersey continues to attract the best and the brightest that medicine has to offer. Some of the best practitioners whether their doctors nurses or the hospitals that they serve. I always wonder when on the unfortunate occasion that I do have to visit the hospital facility, am I going to the best one? Or am I just going because it’s closest?

Obviously in a trauma or emergency situation, where you are transported by ambulance, you usually go to the closest available hospital. But if you had to choose, it’s good to know that there is a rating system in place to tell you which ones are euros and which ones are (almost) zeroes!

After a 1999 report by the Institute of medicine that found that hospital errors kill around 98,000 patients a year, a group of corporate employers founded the Leapfrog Group, which commissioned a panel of public health experts to develop a safety report for hospitals.

According to the survey, New Jersey’s hospitals are 11th best in the nation, in fact we are up from 15th best since April. (Remember, though, not every single hospital in New Jersey participates in this survey.)

Here are the Fall 2017 Survey results for New Jersey hospitals. And I was thrilled to see that my hospital earned a solid A, as did nearly half of New Jersey’s hospitals. Let’s hope that those who did not fare as well will do their best to bring up their grades in the coming year.

These hospitals received an A grade:

Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel

Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton

Carepoint-Christ Hospital in Jersey City

Carepoint-Bayonne Medical Center

Carepoint Hoboken Medical Center

Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Hackensack University Medical Center

Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck

Inspira Medical Center in Elmer

Inspira Medical Center in Vineland

Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury

Jersey City Medical Center

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital

Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch

Morristown Medical Center

Newton Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank

RWJBarnabas Hospital in Hamilton

RWJBarnabas Hospital in Somerset

RWJ Barnabas Hospital in Livingston

St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick

Shore Medical Center in Somers Point

Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin

Valley Hospital in Ridgewood

Virtua Hospital in Marlton

Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly

Virtua Hospital in Voorhees

These hospitals received a B grade:

Atlantic Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City

Atlantic Regional Medical Center in Pomona

Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May

Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell

CentraState in Freehold

Community Medical Center in Toms River

Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley in Westwood

Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington

Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune

Memorial Hospital of Salem County in Salem

Ocean Medical Center in Brick

Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden

Overlook Medical Center in Summit

Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge

University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro

These hospitals received a C grade or lower:

Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains

Cooper University Hospital in Camden

Hackensack University Medical Center-Mountainside

Hackensack University Medical Centers-Palisades in North Bergen

Hackettstown Regional Medical Center

JFK Medical Center in Edison

Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro

Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center in Secaucus

Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus in Lakewood

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy

Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick

Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in Rahway

St. Clare's Hospital in Danville

St. Clare's Hospital in Dover

St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton

St. Michael's Medical Center in Newark

St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson

St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital

St. Luke's Warren Campus in Phillipsburg

St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic

Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth

University Hospital in Newark

