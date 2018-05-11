Times have changed: How New Jersey looked in 1959

In the aftermath of the demolition of the Circus Drive-In, this promotional video is not only a walk down memory lane but it’s chock filled with interesting factoids (did you know that we were once sixth in the production of tobacco products?).

The video was designed to bring businesses to the Garden State and it really is filled with facts and figures about New Jersey and it is highly complimentary. It’s a little long (about 1/2 an hour), but it’s worth the watch.

