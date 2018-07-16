Check out this NJ waterfront gem!
Earlier this summer I listed almost two dozen places to eat and drink by the water in New Jersey. Most of them, of course, were by the Jersey Shore. Last weekend I discovered a new one and this time it's on the opposite side of the state, on the Delaware River. It hasn't been around that long, but it's gotten rave reviews for it's food and location. If you haven't visited West Deptford, you have to check it out! It's right across the river from Philly, with great views of the Philadelphia skyline and with plenty of benches along the waterfront, you can catch planes taking off from Philly International about every minute.
There were people boating, swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding right there below the restaurant. There is also a golf course a huge community center and a 55+ community on the property. If you're coming from the north, take the NJ Turnpike to exit 4 and hop on 295 South. It's not far off exit 21. The food is excellent and the atmosphere is upscale but not pretentious. It's great for families or a special night out and it's worth the ride from Central Jersey on a nice day like this one...
