Check out this cool 19th Century New Jersey house

You know I love finding old homes for sale in New Jersey; this one isn’t as old as some of the other ones we’ve highlighted, but it is absolutely gorgeous. It is the Buhler Mansion and it dates back to 1877; built by a wealthy New York hatter named George Burnett. It’s right near the water and has almost 5,000 square feet of living space with eight, count ‘em, eight bedrooms. According to the listing, it is the oldest free standing building in Pine Beach. Take a look at the pictures and see if you wouldn’t want to live there.

The Buhler Mansion

