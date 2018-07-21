Check out the Classic Cars in downtown Somerville
On Friday night, do you ask yourself: "What can I do for fun?"
Do you like "classic" cars? And...food? If the answer is YES...
Head to Main Street, downtown Somerville (Somerset County).
Check out "Somerville Cruise Night."
Every Friday night, from now til Labor Day, Main Street fills with classic cars, and classic car fans, from 6 til 9pm.
It's been happening for years.
29 years.
And, that means that a car that was new the first year (1989) would now be considered "Historic" by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission! CRAZY.
So, if you're looking for something fun and different to do on a Friday night, head to downtown Somerville.
See the cars...see your friends and neighbors...and enjoy all that downtown Somerville has to offer: lots of interesting shops, and restaurants! And great PIZZA, too.
And lots of classic cars!
If you want more info...
And, I'll see YOU on Main Street in Somerville on Friday night!