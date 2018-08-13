Front of bus ripped to shreds as it hits Newark overpass

NEWARK — The top half of a bus was sheared off after it couldn't clear an overpass on Sunday night.

The front of the bus with "Ourbus" written on the side hit a rail overpass at Edison Place and Ailing Street, a block from Newark Penn Station, according to pictures posted by RLS Metro Breaking News .

The bus was completing a run from Union Station in Washington, D.C. and had between 40 and 50 people on board. It left Washington at 7:30 p.m. and was due in Newark at 11:40 p.m, according to a statement from the company.

Newark Police said in a statement all 50 people on board were hospitalized but all will survive.

In a statement to RLS, the company said the bus was being operated by Liberty Coach of Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, and they are investigating the incident.

First responders tend to passengers on board a bus that hit an overpass near Newark's Penn Station (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Our Bus described itself as a a broker for motor carriers of passengers, and which had arranged for passengers to travel on the bus involved in the collision.

A message for Liberty Coach has not yet been returned.

