Front of bus ripped to shreds as it hits Newark overpass
NEWARK — The top half of a bus was sheared off after it couldn't clear an overpass on Sunday night.
The front of the bus with "Ourbus" written on the side hit a rail overpass at Edison Place and Ailing Street, a block from Newark Penn Station, according to pictures posted by RLS Metro Breaking News.
The bus was completing a run from Union Station in Washington, D.C. and had between 40 and 50 people on board. It left Washington at 7:30 p.m. and was due in Newark at 11:40 p.m, according to a statement from the company.
Newark Police said in a statement all 50 people on board were hospitalized but all will survive.
In a statement to RLS, the company said the bus was being operated by Liberty Coach of Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, and they are investigating the incident.
Our Bus described itself as a a broker for motor carriers of passengers, and which had arranged for passengers to travel on the bus involved in the collision.
A message for Liberty Coach has not yet been returned.
