Chaos on NJ Transit: Trapped passengers fight, faint after power cuts off

NEWARK — Disabled and canceled trains made for two difficult commutes in a row for NJ Transit riders.

Approximately 1,500 riders on the 6:10 p.m. out of New York on Monday evening were on a train near the Broad Street Station in Newark when it lost power about 6:25 p.m., according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.

It was chaos onboard the train, according to several riders who shared their experience on Twitter.

"No air. Fight breaks out. People arrested. People passing out. Cops/EMS called. Finally towed 2 Newark at 7:45," @TheHauteTrend said in a tweet .

Luke Williams tweeted that his wife was on board the train for 90 minutes with no lights, air conditioning, food or water. He said people became ill and passed out.

Rider Daniel Kettner said in a tweet the windows became steamed and one frustrated rider tried to leave the train.

A rescue train was sent to bring passengers back to Newark Penn Station and the disabled train was brought to the station by 8 p.m.

Six trains were canceled on Tuesday morning on the North Jersey Coast Line, Montclair Boonton Line and Raritan Valley Line all because of emergency-brake positive train control equipment availability, according to the Twitter feeds for each line.

NJ Transit adjusted their fall schedule to suspend service on 18 trains to accommodate PTC work, which must be completed by the end of December or else the transit company faces fines and being prohibited from running trains into New York. It's not clear if special circumstances related to the work led to Tuesday morning's cancellations.

Smith said 75 per cent of the installation work is complete. Gov. Phil Murphy is so confident the work will be done that he said there is no "Plan B."

Were you on the train that lost power? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ