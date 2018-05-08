Cereal: It’s What’s for Breakfast!

Our Board OP Kathy brought in Nutter Butter (I had no idea that was a cereal choice!) and Cookie Crisp. Producer Kristen brought in her favorite Reese's Puffs, Bob Williams went with Cap'n Crunch, Dan Zarrow came in strong with Frosted Flakes/Luck Charms (not the healthiest choice, but what a combo!), our boss brought in Cocoa Puffs, I brought in my favorite Apple Jacks (which I would've forgotten if my wife Jodi didn't buy them and put them in my car yesterday) and Patrick Lavery rounded out the selection with the healthiest choice of the morning. Good old fashioned Cheerios!