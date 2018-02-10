New Jersey has been the birthplace of countless celebrities. It also has been the place were the rich and famous have settled down to raise a family or avoid the limelight.
We all know Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Frank Sinatra were Jersey boys.
But we bet you didn't know that many of the boldface names in our list below had ties to the Garden State.
Take a look!
Charlie Puth
Raised in Rumson
Halsey
Raised in Clark
Susan Sarandon
Born in Queens, raised in Edison
Judy Blume
Born in Elizabeth
SZA
Born in Missouri, raised in Maplewood
John Travolta
Born in Englewood
Carli Lloyd
Born in Delran
Ali Larter
Born in Cherry Hill
Buzz Aldrin
Born in Montclair
Brooke Shields
Born in New York, raised in Haworth
Christina Milian
Born in Jersey City
Nathan Lane
Born in Jersey City
Gaten Matarazzo
Raised in Little Egg Harbor Township
Chelsea Handler
Born in Livingston
David Copperfield
Raised in Metuchen
Anne Hathaway
Born in Brooklyn, raised in Millburn
Peter Dinklage
Born in Morristown
Danny Devito
Raised in Neptune Township
Jack Nicholson
Raised in Neptune City
Paul Simon
Born in Newark
Ray Liotta
Born in Newark, raised in Union
Taye Diggs
Born in Newark
Wyclef Jean
Born in Haiti, moved to Newark as a young teen
Ice T
Born in Newark
Michael Douglas
Born in New Brunswick
Laurie Hernandez
Born in New Brunswick, raised in Old Bridge
Martha Stewart
Raised in Nutley
Zach Braff
Raised in South Orange
Lauryn Hill
Raised in East Orange
Dionne Warwick
Raised in East Orange
Fetty Wap
Raised in Paterson
Zoe Saldana
Born in Passaic
Paul Rudd
Born in Passaic
Bruce Willis
Born in Germany, raised in Penns Grove
Derek Jeter
Born in Pequannock
Kirsten Dunst
Born in Point Pleasant
Christopher Reeve
Born in New York, raised in Princeton
Jeremiah Fraites & Wesley Keith Schultz
Both raised in Ramsey
Brian Williams
Born in Ridgewood
Janet Evanovich
Born in South River
Kelly Ripa
Born in Stratford
Meryl Streep
Born in Summit
Gerard Way
Born in Summit, raised in Belleville
Lea Michele
Born in the Bronx, raised in Tenafly
Judith Light
Born in Trenton
Laura Prepon
Raised in Watchung
Tara Reid
Raised in Wyckoff
The Jonas Brothers
Raised in Wyckoff
Chris Rock
Lives in Alpine
Tracy Morgan
Lives in Alpine
Missy Elliot
Lives in Kinnelon
Joe Pesci
Lives in Lavallette
Jon Stewart
Born in New York, raised in Lawrenceville
Stephen Colbert
Lives in Montclair
Wendy Williams
Born in Asbury Park
Eli Manning
Lives in Summit
