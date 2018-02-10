New Jersey has been the birthplace of countless celebrities. It also has been the place were the rich and famous have settled down to raise a family or avoid the limelight.

We all know Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Frank Sinatra were Jersey boys.

But we bet you didn't know that many of the boldface names in our list below had ties to the Garden State.

Take a look!

Charlie Puth

Raised in Rumson

"Attention" singer Charlie Puth. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for dcp)

Halsey

Raised in Clark

"Bad at Love" singer Halsey. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Susan Sarandon

Born in Queens, raised in Edison

Actress Susan Sarandon. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Judy Blume

Born in Elizabeth

Childrens author Judy Blume. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

SZA

Born in Missouri, raised in Maplewood

New hip-hop artist SZA.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

John Travolta

Born in Englewood

Actor John Travolta (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Carli Lloyd

Born in Delran

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Carli Lloyd. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Ali Larter

Born in Cherry Hill

Ali Larter starred in the 2009 film "Obsessed" and the TV series "Heroes." (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)

Buzz Aldrin

Born in Montclair

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for G'Day USA)

Brooke Shields

Born in New York, raised in Haworth

Actress Brooke Shields. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)

Christina Milian

Born in Jersey City

"AM to PM" singer Christina Milian (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Nathan Lane

Born in Jersey City

Actor and writer Nathan Lane. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gaten Matarazzo

Raised in Little Egg Harbor Township

"Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Chelsea Handler

Born in Livingston

Talk show host Chelsea Handler. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

David Copperfield

Raised in Metuchen

Illusionist David Copperfield (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway

Born in Brooklyn, raised in Millburn

Academy Award-wining actress Anne Hathaway .

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Peter Dinklage

Born in Morristown

Emmy winner Peter Dinklage is most known for his role in the HBO series "Game of Thrones." (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Danny Devito

Raised in Neptune Township

Actor Danny Devito.(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Jack Nicholson

Raised in Neptune City

Academy Award winning actor Jack Nicholson. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The Painted Turtle Camp)

Paul Simon

Born in Newark

Singer Paul Simon. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Ray Liotta

Born in Newark, raised in Union

"Goodfellas" actor Ray Liotta. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Taye Diggs

Born in Newark

Actor Taye Diggs is known for his role in "Rent" on Broadway, and the TV series "Private Practice." (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Wyclef Jean

Born in Haiti, moved to Newark as a young teen

Singer and musician Wyclef Jean. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for WeWork)

Ice T

Born in Newark

Rapper and record producer Ice T. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

Michael Douglas

Born in New Brunswick

Oscar and Academy Award winning actor Michael Douglas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Laurie Hernandez

Born in New Brunswick, raised in Old Bridge

Gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Martha Stewart

Raised in Nutley

Businesswoman and TV personality Martha Stewart. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Zach Braff

Raised in South Orange

Actor and "Garden State" director Zach Braff. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2018 )

Lauryn Hill

Raised in East Orange

Singer Lauryn Hill. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Museum Of Modern Art)

Dionne Warwick

Raised in East Orange

Singer Dionne Warwick. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Fetty Wap

Raised in Paterson

Rapper Fetty Wap. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana

Born in Passaic

Actress Zoe Saldana has starred in "Star Trek" and "Avatar." (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Paul Rudd

Born in Passaic

Actor Paul Rudd. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Bruce Willis

Born in Germany, raised in Penns Grove

Actor Bruce Willis (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Showtime)

Derek Jeter

Born in Pequannock

Retired Yankee Derek Jeter. Getty Images for Fast Company (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Kirsten Dunst

Born in Point Pleasant

Actress Kirsten Dunst has starred in "Spider-Man" and "Bring it On." (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Christopher Reeve

Born in New York, raised in Princeton

Christopher Reeve. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Jeremiah Fraites & Wesley Keith Schultz

Both raised in Ramsey

Lumineers singers Wesley Shultz (left) and Jeremiah Fraites. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Brian Williams

Born in Ridgewood

MSNBC news anchor Brian Williams. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Janet Evanovich

Born in South River

Best-selling author Janet Evanovich (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

Kelly Ripa

Born in Stratford

Talk show host Kelly Ripa. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN)

Meryl Streep

Born in Summit

Academy Award and Golden Globe winning actress Meryl Streep.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Gerard Way

Born in Summit, raised in Belleville

My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for "Humans From Earth")

Lea Michele

Born in the Bronx, raised in Tenafly

"Glee" actress Lea Michele. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Judith Light

Born in Trenton

Two-time Tony Award winner Judith Light. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Clase Azul)

Laura Prepon

Raised in Watchung

Laura Prepon is most known for her roles in "Orange is the New Black" and "That 70's Show." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Tara Reid

Raised in Wyckoff

"American Pie" actress Tara Reid. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Men's Fitness)

The Jonas Brothers

Raised in Wyckoff

Brothers and former band members Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas (from left to right) (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

Chris Rock

Lives in Alpine

Actor and comedian Chris Rock. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tracy Morgan

Lives in Alpine

Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner)

Missy Elliot

Lives in Kinnelon

Rapper Missy Elliot. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF)

Joe Pesci

Lives in Lavallette

Actor and comedian Joe Pesci ( (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jon Stewart

Born in New York, raised in Lawrenceville

Former "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Stephen Colbert

Lives in Montclair

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SHOWTIME )

Wendy Williams

Born in Asbury Park

Talk show host Wendy Williams. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AHA)

Eli Manning

Lives in Summit

Giants quarterback Eli Manning. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for DirecTV)

