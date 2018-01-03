Contact Us
Celebrate Clarence Clemons this weekend at the Big Man’s Bash

By Bill Spadea January 3, 2018 5:38 PM
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band In Concert
This Saturday I’ll be joined on stage by my podcast co-host Jessica Nutt to emcee the 7th annual Big Man’s Bash at the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park. As you may remember, this is the second year in a row that we’re emceeing the big event and if Eddie Testa gets his way, I’ll be up there singing again…although it didn’t work out so well last year…or did it??

I want to thank Barb Caprioni, Nick Clemons and Eddie Testa for joining me Wednesday on the air to discuss the big event.

This year, a portion of the proceeds are going to support a great NJ charity focused on action and not just awareness to empower kids to deal with and overcome adversity.

