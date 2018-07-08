NEWFIELD — The investigation continues into a house explosion that killed a former school nurse and her husband on Saturday morning.

Autopsies were scheduled for Sunday for Carole Paladino, 72, and John Paladino, 74, according to the the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Foul play is not expected to be the cause of the explosion at the home on Oakwood Drive that rocked an entire neighborhood.

Four houses were damaged and will have to be inspected before its residents can return to their homes, 6 ABC Action News reported.

According to a Facebook page for Carole Paladino she was a former school nurse for the Millville Public Schools. She and her husband had celebrated their 50th anniversary in October, according to the page.

"Love remains very strong. Thank you God," she wrote.

John Paladino worked for a mortuary, his nephew Jason Paladino told CBS Philly.

Neighbors told CBS Philly the couple had new appliances delivered on Friday.

