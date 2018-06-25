Cats may have been thrown from car, run over repeatedly

WAYNE -- Two cats may have been thrown from a vehicle and run over multiple times, killing them both, according to a report.

Wayne Patch reported police responded to a report of two cats being thrown from a vehicle on Route 23 Friday, and found both cats near the Wayne Motor Inn and Izumi Steakhouse. It quoted Lt. Christian Wittig saying they appear to have been run over by vehicles several times.

The Passaic County SPCA said on Facebook it was "actively investigating this incident."

Last year, a Lyft driver was charged with animal cruelty after allegedly throwing a dog from another person's car during a road-rage fight in Montclair.