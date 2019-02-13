Catch Trev this weekend!

This Friday night you can celebrate Valentine's Day with me at Catch A Rising Star at the Princeton Hyatt. I'll be performing with the hysterical Sherry Davey and Assembly Minority Leader, and friend of the show, Jon Bramnick. As if politics isn't funny enough for this guy, he needs to tell jokes in clubs.

You're going to love Sherry! She was born here in the states, but raised in England. She has 2 daughters aged 20 and 14 and was seen most recently on NickMom’s, "NickMom Night Out" and "NickMom On…" She also created, wrote, produced and starred in her own digital series for NickMom entitled, "Real Housewives Of The PTA". She recently appeared on AXS TV's "Gotham Live" and TV Guide Channel’s, "Stand Up in Stilettos."

Her credits include: Nick At Nite's "Search for America's Funniest Mom II", Comedy Central’s "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn" and "Premium Blend," Tru TV, NBC’s "The Today Show," and the Fox News Channel. Sherry is also a well-known comedy writer in the industry and has written for many TV shows most recently NickMom's, "NickMom Night Out". For several years, Sherry was the official Funny Mom Blogger at NBC's Momtourage.com. Sherry is also a featured columnist in the new nationally distributed magazine, "Hybrid Mom." She has performed two years in a row at the Amman Stand Up Comedy Festival in Amman, Jordan.

