Cast the FINAL VOTE for the most inspiring #BlueFriday honoree

By Bill Spadea January 5, 2018 3:40 PM
The results are in for the top four compelling stories among our 2017 #BlueFriday honorees. More than 12,000 of our listeners voted and now we move to the next round.

Beginning Friday through next Thursday, Jan 11, you’ll have an opportunity to vote in our Twitter poll to choose the one #BlueFriday story among the top four to be awarded a $5,000 contribution to the charity of their choose from our friends at Ray Catena Auto Group.

Take a look at the four stores below and then cast your vote on Twitter. I’ll announce the winner next #BlueFriday on the morning show.

Vote here:

In the meantime, please say a prayer for the family of fallen Jersey City Police LT. Christopher Robateau who was tragically struck and killed Friday morning as he exited his vehicle on the NJ Turnpike to help a stranded motorist. Rest in peace Lt. Robateau. EOW 1/5/2018.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

