Cast the FINAL VOTE for the most inspiring #BlueFriday honoree

The results are in for the top four compelling stories among our 2017 #BlueFriday honorees. More than 12,000 of our listeners voted and now we move to the next round.

Beginning Friday through next Thursday, Jan 11, you’ll have an opportunity to vote in our Twitter poll to choose the one #BlueFriday story among the top four to be awarded a $5,000 contribution to the charity of their choose from our friends at Ray Catena Auto Group.

Take a look at the four stores below and then cast your vote on Twitter. I’ll announce the winner next #BlueFriday on the morning show.

Spotswood PD – swore in 2-year-old Trent Powers who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Howell Township PD – made a young boy battling brain cancer an honorary officer.

Sgt. Sean O’Hare, Morris Township PD – saved a 2-year-old from drowning while on vacation in Florida.

Jamesburg PD – set up a GoFundMe page for a fallen officer’s daughter who paid for their meal.

Vote here:

Here are the top 4 most inspiring #BlueFriday honorees. Vote for who you think should win the $5,000 prize towards their charity.@Spotswood_PD@HowellPolice@MorrisTwpPD#JamesburgPolicehttps://t.co/nzy7IOhIFR — New Jersey 101.5 (@nj1015) January 5, 2018

In the meantime, please say a prayer for the family of fallen Jersey City Police LT. Christopher Robateau who was tragically struck and killed Friday morning as he exited his vehicle on the NJ Turnpike to help a stranded motorist. Rest in peace Lt. Robateau. EOW 1/5/2018.

