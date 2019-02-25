Cashier, robber planned NJ supermarket holdup together, cops say

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — An attempted burglary at a Somerset County supermarket turned out to be a scheme to share the cash, according to police.

Franklin Township police said a 17-year-old male cashier at the store on Route 27 in the township reported he was passed a note by a man who claimed to have a gun, demanding all the money in his register. The investigation revealed that the cashier and the robber knew each other and planned to split the cash, police said.

No gun was ever shown, police said.

Police initially told RLS Metro Breaking News the robber got away with $1,200 cash.

The alleged robber, identified by police as Cameron Smith, 19, of Somerset, was quickly located by police, charged with third-degree theft, and released. The teen cashier, whose identity was not released, was released to the custody of his parents.

