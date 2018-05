LAKEWOOD — An Ocean County school district under fire for hiring a $600,000 attorney has turned around and hired another lawyer. His job? Defend the other attorney's $600,000 contract.

The hiring of the new attorney is sure to add to Lakewood's already bloated legal budget, even after taxpayers were asked to bail out a district that was struggling to keep teachers on the payroll.

The Lakewood Board of Education in September approved hiring an attorney from Greenberg, Dauber, Epstein & Tucker at $400 per hour. Associates from the firm will be paid $275 an hour while paralegals will bill at $100, the Asbury Park Press reported this week.

The new legal team was hired to defend the district's decision to spend $600,000 on the hiring of Michael I. Inzulbuch.

The state Attorney General's Office in August demanded that the district explain how Inzulbuch's hiring was lawful.

A New Jersey 101.5 analysis of spending by K-12 public school districts finds that Lakewood spends the highest percentage of its budget on legal bills.

While Lakewood has been spending big on attorneys and legal settlements, it has been having trouble trying to pay for the education of its students.

In May, the state gave Lakewood $8.5 million to avoid teacher layoffs that would have resulted in laying off 106 teachers, which would have required class sizes of 50 students. Before the state bailout — which other districts did not receive — Lakewood school officials considered asking the municipal government to transfer $15 million of the township surplus to the schools.

The state investigation into the legal contract was prompted by a complaint against the district by the Education Law Center — a firm that has sued the state to ensure increased funding for poverty-stricken districts. The complaint notes that Lakewood is paying Inzulbuch monthly, irrespective of any work he does. Inzulbuch's firm does not submit itemized invoices for work before he is paid. He also gets $29,000 in family health benefits paid by the district.

The Asbury Park Press reported this summer that Inzulbuch was behind at least 80 lawsuits filed by families seeking to place their children in special education facilities. Lakewood has one of the highest special-education tuition costs in the state.

District officials, including the state-appointed monitor, defended the hiring of Inzulbuch by saying it would be smarter to have him working for them instead of against them.

$1.5M in legal bills

Lakewood last year spent $1.5 million on legal bills, or $113 per student. The state median for per-pupil legal spending by K-12 districts was $35, according to state Department of Education data.

In Ocean County, only Long Beach Island spent more pupil — $203. But that district's statistic is driven by its small student population; its legal costs amounted to $62,100 for the year. Lakewood, however, spent 0.9 percent of its budget on legal bills — the highest share in the county as well as for any public K-12 district in the state.

Lakewood's legal spending has been a constant annual expense for some time. Two years ago, the district was spending even more, about $139 per pupil on legal bills.

School district legal spending

Find your district below to see how much it spent on legal bills last year. The list is divided by counties and then sorted by percentage of the budget that was spent on legal services, ranked from highest to lowest.

COUNTY DISTRICT Per-pupil Percent ATLANTIC ATLANTIC COMMUNITY CHARTE $173 1.3% ATLANTIC MULLICA TWP $78 0.6% ATLANTIC INTERNATIONAL ACAD OF ATL $60 0.6% ATLANTIC ATLANTIC CITY $97 0.5% ATLANTIC LINWOOD CITY $62 0.4% ATLANTIC PORT REPUBLIC CITY $57 0.4% ATLANTIC MARGATE CITY $70 0.3% ATLANTIC PLEASANTVILLE CITY $55 0.3% ATLANTIC VENTNOR CITY $54 0.3% ATLANTIC ESTELL MANOR CITY $52 0.3% ATLANTIC FOLSOM BORO $50 0.3% ATLANTIC NORTHFIELD CITY $50 0.3% ATLANTIC MAINLAND REGIONAL $49 0.3% ATLANTIC WEYMOUTH TWP $43 0.3% ATLANTIC HAMMONTON TOWN $33 0.3% ATLANTIC ATLANTIC CO SPECIAL SERV $104 0.2% ATLANTIC BRIGANTINE CITY $46 0.2% ATLANTIC BUENA REGIONAL $38 0.2% ATLANTIC SOMERS POINT CITY $35 0.2% ATLANTIC EGG HARBOR TWP $34 0.2% ATLANTIC GREATER EGG HARBOR REG $28 0.2% ATLANTIC ATLANTIC CO VOCATIONAL $25 0.2% ATLANTIC HAMILTON TWP $22 0.2% ATLANTIC ABSECON CITY $17 0.1% ATLANTIC GALLOWAY TWP $10 0.1% ATLANTIC EGG HARBOR CITY $9 0.1% ATLANTIC CHARTERTECH HIGH SCHOOL 0.0% BERGEN ENGLEWOOD ON THE PALISADE $259 2.0% BERGEN ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS BORO $155 0.8% BERGEN LITTLE FERRY BORO $103 0.8% BERGEN NORTH ARLINGTON BORO $87 0.7% BERGEN OLD TAPPAN BORO $97 0.6% BERGEN BOGOTA BORO $87 0.6% BERGEN TEANECK COMMUNITY CHARTER $78 0.6% BERGEN ORADELL BORO $77 0.6% BERGEN BERGEN COUNTY VOCATIONAL $126 0.5% BERGEN ALLENDALE BORO $88 0.5% BERGEN ENGLEWOOD CITY $72 0.4% BERGEN ROCHELLE PARK TWP $61 0.4% BERGEN NORWOOD BORO $60 0.4% BERGEN LYNDHURST TWP $58 0.4% BERGEN PALISADES PARK $54 0.4% BERGEN ELMWOOD PARK $48 0.4% BERGEN EDGEWATER BORO $43 0.4% BERGEN BERGEN CO SPECIAL SERVICE $275 0.3% BERGEN PARK RIDGE BORO $64 0.3% BERGEN TEANECK TWP $62 0.3% BERGEN RAMAPO-INDIAN HILL REG $62 0.3% BERGEN HAWORTH BORO $60 0.3% BERGEN WALDWICK BORO $57 0.3% BERGEN NORTHERN HIGHLANDS REG $57 0.3% BERGEN EAST RUTHERFORD BORO $56 0.3% BERGEN CARLSTADT BORO $54 0.3% BERGEN OAKLAND BORO $54 0.3% BERGEN CARLSTADT-EAST RUTHERFORD $54 0.3% BERGEN RIDGEFIELD BORO $53 0.3% BERGEN DEMAREST BORO $51 0.3% BERGEN NORTHVALE BORO $51 0.3% BERGEN MOONACHIE BORO $49 0.3% BERGEN NORTHERN VALLEY REGIONAL $48 0.3% BERGEN WOOD-RIDGE BORO $40 0.3% BERGEN HASBROUCK HEIGHTS BORO $40 0.3% BERGEN LODI BOROUGH $40 0.3% BERGEN FAIRVIEW BORO $34 0.3% BERGEN ALPINE BORO $62 0.2% BERGEN FRANKLIN LAKES BORO $48 0.2% BERGEN WOODCLIFF LAKE BORO $45 0.2% BERGEN MAHWAH TWP $45 0.2% BERGEN WYCKOFF TWP $43 0.2% BERGEN UPPER SADDLE RIVER BORO $41 0.2% BERGEN FAIR LAWN BORO $39 0.2% BERGEN RIVER DELL REGIONAL $39 0.2% BERGEN TENAFLY BORO $38 0.2% BERGEN HACKENSACK CITY $37 0.2% BERGEN WESTWOOD REGIONAL $36 0.2% BERGEN PASCACK VALLEY REGIONAL $36 0.2% BERGEN HILLSDALE BORO $34 0.2% BERGEN MIDLAND PARK BORO $34 0.2% BERGEN RAMSEY BORO $34 0.2% BERGEN LEONIA BORO $33 0.2% BERGEN GARFIELD CITY $33 0.2% BERGEN FORT LEE BORO $32 0.2% BERGEN GLEN ROCK BORO $31 0.2% BERGEN SADDLE BROOK TWP $30 0.2% BERGEN BERGENFIELD BORO $28 0.2% BERGEN CLOSTER BORO $27 0.2% BERGEN NEW MILFORD BORO $25 0.2% BERGEN HO HO KUS BORO $24 0.2% BERGEN CLIFFSIDE PARK BORO $24 0.2% BERGEN MAYWOOD BORO $23 0.2% BERGEN EMERSON BORO $23 0.2% BERGEN CRESSKILL BORO $22 0.2% BERGEN RIVER EDGE BORO $21 0.2% BERGEN SADDLE RIVER BORO $31 0.1% BERGEN HARRINGTON PARK BORO $26 0.1% BERGEN MONTVALE BORO $22 0.1% BERGEN DUMONT BORO $21 0.1% BERGEN RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE $18 0.1% BERGEN RUTHERFORD BORO $17 0.1% BERGEN PARAMUS BORO $16 0.1% BERGEN RIVER VALE TWP $15 0.1% BERGEN RIDGEFIELD PARK TWP $10 0.1% BERGEN BERGEN ARTS AND SCIENCES $9 0.1% BERGEN SOUTH HACKENSACK TWP $9 0.0% BERGEN WALLINGTON BORO $1 0.0% BURLINGTON BENJAMIN BANNEKER PREPARA $83 0.8% BURLINGTON WILLINGBORO TWP $111 0.7% BURLINGTON BEVERLY CITY $80 0.5% BURLINGTON HAINESPORT TWP $64 0.5% BURLINGTON MOORESTOWN TWP $67 0.4% BURLINGTON BURLINGTON CO VOCATIONAL $67 0.4% BURLINGTON WOODLAND TWP $64 0.4% BURLINGTON BASS RIVER TWP $63 0.4% BURLINGTON SOUTHAMPTON TWP $61 0.4% BURLINGTON EDGEWATER PARK TWP $54 0.4% BURLINGTON MANSFIELD TWP $53 0.4% BURLINGTON MEDFORD LAKES BORO $45 0.4% BURLINGTON BURLINGTON CO SPEC SERV $191 0.3% BURLINGTON SPRINGFIELD TWP $66 0.3% BURLINGTON NEW HANOVER TWP $66 0.3% BURLINGTON TABERNACLE TWP $53 0.3% BURLINGTON LUMBERTON TWP $52 0.3% BURLINGTON MOUNT HOLLY TWP $46 0.3% BURLINGTON BURLINGTON TWP $45 0.3% BURLINGTON RANCOCAS VALLEY REGIONAL $36 0.3% BURLINGTON BURLINGTON CITY $45 0.2% BURLINGTON LENAPE REGIONAL $44 0.2% BURLINGTON DELANCO TWP $40 0.2% BURLINGTON EVESHAM TWP $30 0.2% BURLINGTON MAPLE SHADE TWP $27 0.2% BURLINGTON RIVERTON $26 0.2% BURLINGTON SHAMONG TWP $26 0.2% BURLINGTON CINNAMINSON TWP $26 0.2% BURLINGTON FLORENCE TWP $25 0.2% BURLINGTON BORDENTOWN REGIONAL $23 0.2% BURLINGTON DELRAN TWP $22 0.2% BURLINGTON RIVERBANK CHARTER SCH OF $18 0.2% BURLINGTON CHESTERFIELD TWP $17 0.2% BURLINGTON PEMBERTON TWP $25 0.1% BURLINGTON NORTH HANOVER TWP $22 0.1% BURLINGTON MEDFORD TWP $19 0.1% BURLINGTON PALMYRA BORO $19 0.1% BURLINGTON MOUNT LAUREL TWP $18 0.1% BURLINGTON EASTAMPTON TWP $17 0.1% BURLINGTON RIVERSIDE TWP $17 0.1% BURLINGTON NORTHERN BURLINGTON REG $16 0.1% BURLINGTON WESTAMPTON $15 0.1% CAMDEN CAMDEN PREP $908 6.1% CAMDEN THE KINGDOM CHARTER SCHOO $73 0.7% CAMDEN LEAP ACADEMY UNIVERSITY C $71 0.7% CAMDEN CAMDEN CITY $154 0.6% CAMDEN MAGNOLIA BORO $93 0.5% CAMDEN ENVIRONMENT COMMUNITY OPP $81 0.5% CAMDEN CLEMENTON BORO $79 0.5% CAMDEN MOUNT EPHRAIM BORO $50 0.5% CAMDEN PINE HILL BORO $64 0.4% CAMDEN STERLING HIGH SCHOOL DIST $62 0.4% CAMDEN MASTERY SCHOOLS OF CAMDE $60 0.4% CAMDEN EASTERN CAMDEN COUNTY REG $59 0.4% CAMDEN SOMERDALE BORO $55 0.4% CAMDEN BERLIN TWP $53 0.4% CAMDEN CAMDEN COMMUNITY CHARTER $51 0.4% CAMDEN BROOKLAWN BORO $48 0.4% CAMDEN GIBBSBORO BORO $57 0.3% CAMDEN BLACK HORSE PIKE REGIONAL $47 0.3% CAMDEN HADDONFIELD BORO $42 0.3% CAMDEN BERLIN BORO $40 0.3% CAMDEN HADDON HEIGHTS BORO $38 0.3% CAMDEN OAKLYN BORO $38 0.3% CAMDEN RUNNEMEDE BORO $35 0.3% CAMDEN BELLMAWR BORO $29 0.3% CAMDEN WINSLOW TWP $41 0.2% CAMDEN WATERFORD TWP $36 0.2% CAMDEN GLOUCESTER CITY $36 0.2% CAMDEN WOODLYNNE BORO $33 0.2% CAMDEN HADDON TWP $29 0.2% CAMDEN COLLINGSWOOD BORO $28 0.2% CAMDEN MERCHANTVILLE BORO $27 0.2% CAMDEN PENNSAUKEN TWP $27 0.2% CAMDEN FREEDOM PREP CHARTER SCHO $25 0.2% CAMDEN CAMDEN'S PROMISE CHARTER $24 0.2% CAMDEN BARRINGTON BORO $23 0.2% CAMDEN CHERRY HILL TWP $22 0.2% CAMDEN GLOUCESTER TWP $20 0.2% CAMDEN CAMDEN COUNTY VOCATIONAL $24 0.1% CAMDEN LAWNSIDE BORO $23 0.1% CAMDEN VOORHEES TWP $22 0.1% CAMDEN AUDUBON BORO $16 0.1% CAMDEN HOPE COMMUNITY CS $13 0.1% CAMDEN LAUREL SPRINGS BORO $12 0.1% CAMDEN STRATFORD BORO $12 0.1% CAMDEN LINDENWOLD BORO $12 0.1% CAMDEN KIPP COOPER NORCROSS 0.0% CAPE MAY WOODBINE BORO $91 0.6% CAPE MAY DENNIS TWP $95 0.5% CAPE MAY OCEAN CITY $74 0.4% CAPE MAY UPPER TWP $53 0.3% CAPE MAY WILDWOOD CITY $52 0.3% CAPE MAY WEST CAPE MAY BORO $45 0.3% CAPE MAY MIDDLE TWP $38 0.3% CAPE MAY WILDWOOD CREST BORO $56 0.2% CAPE MAY CAPE MAY CO VOCATIONAL $41 0.2% CAPE MAY CAPE MAY CO SPECIAL SERV $77 0.1% CAPE MAY STONE HARBOR BORO $27 0.1% CAPE MAY CAPE MAY CITY $23 0.1% CAPE MAY LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL $22 0.1% CAPE MAY LOWER TWP $20 0.1% CAPE MAY NORTH WILDWOOD CITY $18 0.1% CAPE MAY AVALON BORO $9 0.0% CUMBERLAND CUMBERLAND REGIONAL $121 0.9% CUMBERLAND BRIDGETON PUBLIC CHARTER $75 0.8% CUMBERLAND CUMBERLAND CO VOCATIONAL $134 0.5% CUMBERLAND HOPEWELL TWP $51 0.4% CUMBERLAND COMPASS ACADEMY CHARTER S $28 0.4% CUMBERLAND VINELAND PUBLIC CHARTER S $25 0.4% CUMBERLAND DEERFIELD TWP $42 0.3% CUMBERLAND GREENWICH TWP $33 0.2% CUMBERLAND FAIRFIELD TWP $18 0.2% CUMBERLAND DOWNE TWP $23 0.1% CUMBERLAND BRIDGETON CITY $23 0.1% CUMBERLAND VINELAND CITY $18 0.1% CUMBERLAND COMMERCIAL TWP $17 0.1% CUMBERLAND MILLVILLE CITY $13 0.1% CUMBERLAND MAURICE RIVER TWP $12 0.1% CUMBERLAND UPPER DEERFIELD TWP $11 0.1% CUMBERLAND LAWRENCE TWP $10 0.1% CUMBERLAND STOW CREEK TWP $9 0.1% CUMBERLAND MILLVILLE PUBLIC CHARTER 0.0% ESSEX BURCH CHARTER SCHOOL OF E $189 1.8% ESSEX PAULO FREIRE CHARTER SCHO $223 1.6% ESSEX LADY LIBERTY ACADEMY CHAR $208 1.5% ESSEX LINK COMMUNITY CHARTER SC $115 0.9% ESSEX BELLEVILLE TOWN $78 0.7% ESSEX ROBERT TREAT ACADEMY CHAR $73 0.7% ESSEX NEW HORIZONS COMMUNITY CH $72 0.7% ESSEX ESSEX FELLS BORO $119 0.6% ESSEX UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS CHARTE $74 0.6% ESSEX NEWARK CITY $86 0.5% ESSEX NEWARK EDUCATORS COMMUNIT $74 0.5% ESSEX CEDAR GROVE TWP $72 0.5% ESSEX ROSEVILLE COMMUNITY CHART $68 0.5% ESSEX THE GRAY CHARTER SCHOOL $58 0.5% ESSEX MILLBURN TWP $70 0.4% ESSEX NORTH CALDWELL BORO $65 0.4% ESSEX FAIRFIELD TWP $61 0.4% ESSEX PRIDE ACADEMY CHARTER SCH $52 0.4% ESSEX IRVINGTON TOWNSHIP $59 0.3% ESSEX WEST ESSEX REGIONAL $58 0.3% ESSEX MONTCLAIR TOWN $54 0.3% ESSEX NUTLEY TOWN $44 0.3% ESSEX SOUTH ORANGE-MAPLEWOOD $43 0.3% ESSEX BLOOMFIELD TWP $42 0.3% ESSEX MARIA VARISCO ROGERS CHAR $37 0.3% ESSEX VERONA BORO $35 0.3% ESSEX EAST ORANGE COMMUNITY CHA $32 0.3% ESSEX EAST ORANGE $46 0.2% ESSEX ESSEX CO VOC-TECH $44 0.2% ESSEX ROSELAND BORO $40 0.2% ESSEX WEST ORANGE TOWN $35 0.2% ESSEX GLEN RIDGE BORO $34 0.2% ESSEX NEWARK PREP CHARTER SCHOO $32 0.2% ESSEX LIVINGSTON TWP $29 0.2% ESSEX GREAT OAKS LEGACY CHARTER $29 0.2% ESSEX CITY OF ORANGE TWP $28 0.2% ESSEX PEOPLES PREPARATORY CHART $28 0.2% ESSEX MERIT PREPARATORY CHARTER $23 0.2% ESSEX PHILLIP'S ACADEMY CHARTER $20 0.2% ESSEX CALDWELL-WEST CALDWELL $15 0.1% ESSEX DISCOVERY CHARTER SCHOOL 0.0% ESSEX MARION P. THOMAS CHARTER 0.0% ESSEX NORTH STAR ACADEMY CHARTE 0.0% ESSEX TEAM ACADEMY CHARTER SCHO 0.0% GLOUCESTER SOUTH HARRISON TWP $52 0.4% GLOUCESTER GLASSBORO $49 0.3% GLOUCESTER LOGAN TWP $47 0.3% GLOUCESTER DEPTFORD TWP $39 0.3% GLOUCESTER MONROE TWP $35 0.3% GLOUCESTER EAST GREENWICH TWP $30 0.3% GLOUCESTER KINGSWAY REGIONAL $28 0.3% GLOUCESTER WASHINGTON TWP $34 0.2% GLOUCESTER GREENWICH TWP $33 0.2% GLOUCESTER ELK TWP $29 0.2% GLOUCESTER SWEDESBORO-WOOLWICH $29 0.2% GLOUCESTER FRANKLIN TWP $28 0.2% GLOUCESTER HARRISON TWP $27 0.2% GLOUCESTER PAULSBORO BORO $25 0.2% GLOUCESTER WENONAH BORO $18 0.1% GLOUCESTER WOODBURY HEIGHTS BORO $18 0.1% GLOUCESTER PITMAN BORO $18 0.1% GLOUCESTER CLAYTON BORO $17 0.1% GLOUCESTER WOODBURY CITY $16 0.1% GLOUCESTER DELSEA REGIONAL H.S DIST. $15 0.1% GLOUCESTER MANTUA TWP $12 0.1% GLOUCESTER WEST DEPTFORD TWP $12 0.1% GLOUCESTER GATEWAY REGIONAL $12 0.1% GLOUCESTER NATIONAL PARK BORO $10 0.1% GLOUCESTER CLEARVIEW REGIONAL $8 0.1% GLOUCESTER GLOUCESTER CO SPEC SERV $10 0.0% GLOUCESTER GLOUCESTER CO VOCATIONAL $7 0.0% GLOUCESTER WESTVILLE BORO $6 0.0% HUDSON GREAT FUTURES CHARTER SCH $310 2.8% HUDSON M.E.T.S. CHARTER SCHOOL $147 1.3% HUDSON EAST NEWARK BORO $129 1.2% HUDSON SOARING HEIGHTS $92 0.9% HUDSON HOBOKEN DUAL LANGUAGE CHA $80 0.9% HUDSON UNIVERSITY ACADEMY CHARTE $87 0.7% HUDSON DR LENA EDWARDS ACADEMIC $65 0.6% HUDSON JERSEY CITY COMMUNITY CHA $51 0.6% HUDSON JERSEY CITY GLOBAL CS $47 0.6% HUDSON LEARNING COMMUNITY CHARTE $43 0.6% HUDSON HOBOKEN CITY $108 0.5% HUDSON HUDSON COUNTY VOCATIONAL $89 0.5% HUDSON NORTH BERGEN TWP $73 0.5% HUDSON GUTTENBERG TOWN $51 0.4% HUDSON JERSEY CITY GOLDEN DOOR C $40 0.4% HUDSON THE ETHICAL COMMUNITY CHA $33 0.4% HUDSON UNION CITY $58 0.3% HUDSON JERSEY CITY $53 0.3% HUDSON SECAUCUS TOWN $48 0.3% HUDSON WEEHAWKEN TWP $43 0.3% HUDSON KEARNY TOWN $40 0.3% HUDSON BAYONNE CITY $36 0.3% HUDSON ELYSIAN CHARTER SCHOOL $35 0.3% HUDSON BELOVED COMMUNITY CHARTER $30 0.3% HUDSON HARRISON TOWN $36 0.2% HUDSON EMPOWERMENT ACADEMY CHART $15 0.2% HUDSON WEST NEW YORK TOWN $19 0.1% HUDSON HUDSON ARTS AND SCIENCE C $3 0.0% HUDSON HOBOKEN CHARTER SCHOOL 0.0% HUNTERDON FRANKLIN TWP $83 0.5% HUNTERDON SOUTH HUNTERDON $83 0.4% HUNTERDON FLEMINGTON-RARITAN REG $70 0.4% HUNTERDON HUNTERDON CENTRAL REG $63 0.4% HUNTERDON MILFORD BORO $58 0.3% HUNTERDON UNION TWP $56 0.3% HUNTERDON BETHLEHEM TWP $55 0.3% HUNTERDON KINGWOOD TWP $54 0.3% HUNTERDON HOLLAND TWP $52 0.3% HUNTERDON READINGTON TWP $52 0.3% HUNTERDON DELAWARE VALLEY REGIONAL $47 0.3% HUNTERDON HUNTERDON CO VOCATIONAL $33 0.3% HUNTERDON LEBANON BORO $48 0.2% HUNTERDON TEWKSBURY TWP $43 0.2% HUNTERDON BLOOMSBURY BORO $40 0.2% HUNTERDON HAMPTON BORO $39 0.2% HUNTERDON HIGH BRIDGE BORO $38 0.2% HUNTERDON CLINTON TWP $37 0.2% HUNTERDON N HUNT/VOORHEES REGIONAL $36 0.2% HUNTERDON CLINTON-GLEN GARDNER $33 0.2% HUNTERDON DELAWARE TWP $31 0.1% HUNTERDON CALIFON BORO $28 0.1% HUNTERDON EAST AMWELL TWP $28 0.1% HUNTERDON ALEXANDRIA TWP $12 0.1% HUNTERDON FRENCHTOWN BORO $10 0.1% HUNTERDON LEBANON TWP 0.0% MERCER INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF $132 1.2% MERCER PRINCETON CHARTER SCHOOL $86 0.7% MERCER MERCER COUNTY VOCATIONAL $116 0.5% MERCER INTERNATIONAL CHARTER SCH $61 0.5% MERCER FOUNDATION ACADEMY CHARTE $35 0.3% MERCER MERCER CO SPECIAL SERVICE $130 0.2% MERCER PRINCETON $50 0.2% MERCER HOPEWELL VALLEY REGIONAL $42 0.2% MERCER TRENTON CITY $37 0.2% MERCER EWING TWP $36 0.2% MERCER W WINDSOR-PLAINSBORO REG $31 0.2% MERCER LAWRENCE TWP $26 0.2% MERCER EAST WINDSOR REGIONAL $25 0.2% MERCER HAMILTON TWP $22 0.2% MERCER ROBBINSVILLE TWP $19 0.2% MERCER PAUL ROBESON CHARTER SCHO $18 0.2% MERCER TRENTON STEM-TO-CIVICS CH $10 0.1% MERCER PACE CHARTER SCHOOL OF HA $10 0.1% MERCER THE VILLAGE CHARTER SCHOO 0.0% MIDDLESEX HATIKVAH INTERNATIONAL CH $135 1.2% MIDDLESEX ACADEMY FOR URBAN LEADERS $110 0.9% MIDDLESEX JAMESBURG BORO $66 0.6% MIDDLESEX CRANBURY TWP $93 0.4% MIDDLESEX GREATER BRUNSWICK CHARTER $47 0.4% MIDDLESEX HIGHLAND PARK BORO $55 0.3% MIDDLESEX MONROE TWP $46 0.3% MIDDLESEX MILLTOWN BORO $42 0.3% MIDDLESEX METUCHEN BORO $40 0.3% MIDDLESEX CARTERET BORO $34 0.3% MIDDLESEX MIDDLESEX BORO $37 0.2% MIDDLESEX SOUTH PLAINFIELD BORO $34 0.2% MIDDLESEX EAST BRUNSWICK TWP $32 0.2% MIDDLESEX NORTH BRUNSWICK TWP $31 0.2% MIDDLESEX PISCATAWAY TWP $31 0.2% MIDDLESEX WOODBRIDGE TWP $28 0.2% MIDDLESEX NEW BRUNSWICK CITY $27 0.2% MIDDLESEX OLD BRIDGE TWP $25 0.2% MIDDLESEX SOUTH AMBOY CITY $24 0.2% MIDDLESEX EDISON TWP $24 0.2% MIDDLESEX SOUTH RIVER BORO $23 0.2% MIDDLESEX SAYREVILLE BORO $23 0.2% MIDDLESEX MIDDLESEX CO VOCATIONAL $22 0.1% MIDDLESEX DUNELLEN BORO $18 0.1% MIDDLESEX PERTH AMBOY CITY $18 0.1% MIDDLESEX SPOTSWOOD BORO $17 0.1% MIDDLESEX SOUTH BRUNSWICK TWP $14 0.1% MONMOUTH HOPE ACADEMY CHARTER SCHO $111 1.0% MONMOUTH SHREWSBURY BORO $115 0.8% MONMOUTH SPRING LAKE BORO $162 0.7% MONMOUTH SEA GIRT BORO $133 0.6% MONMOUTH DEAL BORO $121 0.6% MONMOUTH WEST LONG BRANCH BORO $105 0.6% MONMOUTH RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN REG $102 0.6% MONMOUTH SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BORO $71 0.5% MONMOUTH COLTS NECK TWP $86 0.4% MONMOUTH EATONTOWN BORO $65 0.4% MONMOUTH ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BORO $54 0.4% MONMOUTH FARMINGDALE BORO $54 0.4% MONMOUTH MANASQUAN BORO $54 0.4% MONMOUTH HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL $79 0.3% MONMOUTH ROOSEVELT BORO $67 0.3% MONMOUTH HIGHLANDS BORO $52 0.3% MONMOUTH BRIELLE BORO $52 0.3% MONMOUTH BRADLEY BEACH BORO $51 0.3% MONMOUTH RED BANK BORO $51 0.3% MONMOUTH UNION BEACH $48 0.3% MONMOUTH FAIR HAVEN BORO $46 0.3% MONMOUTH MARLBORO TWP $46 0.3% MONMOUTH HOLMDEL TWP $43 0.3% MONMOUTH MIDDLETOWN TWP $42 0.3% MONMOUTH KEYPORT BORO $39 0.3% MONMOUTH ASBURY PARK CITY $51 0.2% MONMOUTH MONMOUTH REGIONAL $46 0.2% MONMOUTH SHORE REGIONAL $44 0.2% MONMOUTH RED BANK REGIONAL $41 0.2% MONMOUTH TINTON FALLS $36 0.2% MONMOUTH OCEAN TWP $36 0.2% MONMOUTH MONMOUTH BEACH BORO $35 0.2% MONMOUTH WALL TWP $35 0.2% MONMOUTH MATAWAN-ABERDEEN REGIONAL $34 0.2% MONMOUTH OCEANPORT BORO $33 0.2% MONMOUTH FREEHOLD REGIONAL $33 0.2% MONMOUTH RUMSON BORO $32 0.2% MONMOUTH BELMAR BORO $31 0.2% MONMOUTH MONMOUTH CO VOCATIONAL $29 0.2% MONMOUTH FREEHOLD TWP $28 0.2% MONMOUTH HOWELL TWP $27 0.2% MONMOUTH HAZLET TWP $27 0.2% MONMOUTH FREEHOLD BORO $25 0.2% MONMOUTH RED BANK CHARTER SCHOOL $25 0.2% MONMOUTH LITTLE SILVER BORO $24 0.2% MONMOUTH NEPTUNE CITY $21 0.2% MONMOUTH AVON BORO $28 0.1% MONMOUTH MILLSTONE TWP $26 0.1% MONMOUTH KEANSBURG BORO $26 0.1% MONMOUTH NEPTUNE TWP $24 0.1% MONMOUTH MANALAPAN-ENGLISHTOWN REG $20 0.1% MONMOUTH LONG BRANCH CITY $20 0.1% MONMOUTH UPPER FREEHOLD REGIONAL $17 0.1% MONMOUTH ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH SCHO $17 0.1% MORRIS UNITY CHARTER SCHOOL $129 1.0% MORRIS NETCONG BORO $82 0.6% MORRIS MONTVILLE TWP $79 0.5% MORRIS HARDING TOWNSHIP $98 0.4% MORRIS PEQUANNOCK TWP $71 0.4% MORRIS MORRIS COUNTY VOCATIONAL $67 0.4% MORRIS RANDOLPH TWP $52 0.3% MORRIS DENVILLE TWP $51 0.3% MORRIS WHARTON BORO $51 0.3% MORRIS MADISON BORO $50 0.3% MORRIS HANOVER PARK REGIONAL $49 0.3% MORRIS MENDHAM BORO $47 0.3% MORRIS BOONTON TOWN $47 0.3% MORRIS RIVERDALE BORO $44 0.3% MORRIS JEFFERSON TWP $44 0.3% MORRIS MORRIS SCHOOL DISTRICT $44 0.3% MORRIS BOONTON TWP $42 0.3% MORRIS SCH DIST OF THE CHATHAMS $39 0.3% MORRIS MOUNT ARLINGTON BORO $44 0.2% MORRIS ROCKAWAY TWP $43 0.2% MORRIS CHESTER TWP $40 0.2% MORRIS BUTLER BORO $39 0.2% MORRIS FLORHAM PARK BORO $37 0.2% MORRIS LONG HILL TWP $37 0.2% MORRIS MORRIS PLAINS BORO $36 0.2% MORRIS EAST HANOVER TWP $34 0.2% MORRIS MINE HILL TWP $33 0.2% MORRIS MOUNTAIN LAKES BORO $33 0.2% MORRIS MOUNT OLIVE TWP $33 0.2% MORRIS PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS TWP $32 0.2% MORRIS MORRIS HILLS REGIONAL $29 0.2% MORRIS WASHINGTON TWP $24 0.1% MORRIS WEST MORRIS REGIONAL $22 0.1% MORRIS HANOVER TWP $21 0.1% MORRIS KINNELON BORO $21 0.1% MORRIS ROXBURY TWP $21 0.1% MORRIS ROCKAWAY BORO $17 0.1% MORRIS LINCOLN PARK BORO $15 0.1% MORRIS DOVER TOWN $15 0.1% MORRIS MENDHAM TWP $7 0.0% OCEAN LAKEWOOD TWP $113 0.9% OCEAN LONG BEACH ISLAND $203 0.8% OCEAN CENTRAL REGIONAL $91 0.6% OCEAN BEACH HAVEN BORO $101 0.4% OCEAN PINELANDS REGIONAL $52 0.3% OCEAN OCEAN GATE BORO $51 0.3% OCEAN SEASIDE HEIGHTS BORO $51 0.3% OCEAN ISLAND HEIGHTS BORO $45 0.3% OCEAN PLUMSTED TWP $44 0.3% OCEAN LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP $40 0.3% OCEAN POINT PLEASANT BORO $40 0.3% OCEAN BARNEGAT TWP $39 0.3% OCEAN BRICK TWP $39 0.3% OCEAN OCEAN COUNTY VOCATIONAL $39 0.3% OCEAN BAY HEAD BORO $42 0.2% OCEAN LAVALLETTE BORO $41 0.2% OCEAN EAGLESWOOD TWP $37 0.2% OCEAN JACKSON TWP $33 0.2% OCEAN LACEY TWP $29 0.2% OCEAN TUCKERTON BORO $27 0.2% OCEAN LAKEHURST BORO $24 0.2% OCEAN TOMS RIVER REGIONAL $21 0.2% OCEAN BERKELEY TWP $20 0.1% OCEAN OCEAN TWP $19 0.1% OCEAN STAFFORD TWP $19 0.1% OCEAN SOUTHERN REGIONAL $16 0.1% OCEAN MANCHESTER TWP $14 0.1% OCEAN POINT PLEASANT BEACH BORO $3 0.0% PASSAIC CLASSICAL ACADEMY CHARTER $125 1.4% PASSAIC TOTOWA BORO $76 0.6% PASSAIC NORTH HALEDON BORO $64 0.5% PASSAIC WOODLAND PARK $64 0.5% PASSAIC COMMUNITY CHARTER SCHOOL $57 0.5% PASSAIC PATERSON CHARTER SCHOOL F $55 0.5% PASSAIC PATERSON ARTS AND SCIENCE $46 0.5% PASSAIC PROSPECT PARK BORO $49 0.4% PASSAIC JOHN P. HOLLAND CHARTER S $41 0.4% PASSAIC BLOOMINGDALE BORO $62 0.3% PASSAIC LITTLE FALLS TWP $54 0.3% PASSAIC PASSAIC COUNTY VOCATIONAL $51 0.3% PASSAIC PATERSON CITY $45 0.3% PASSAIC WANAQUE BORO $44 0.3% PASSAIC PASSAIC CO MANCHESTER REG $41 0.3% PASSAIC WEST MILFORD TWP $32 0.2% PASSAIC PASSAIC VALLEY REGIONAL $28 0.2% PASSAIC HAWTHORNE BORO $26 0.2% PASSAIC CLIFTON CITY $26 0.2% PASSAIC WAYNE TWP $26 0.2% PASSAIC HALEDON BORO $25 0.2% PASSAIC LAKELAND REGIONAL $26 0.1% PASSAIC RINGWOOD BORO $20 0.1% PASSAIC PASSAIC CITY $18 0.1% PASSAIC PASSAIC ARTS AND SCIENCE $15 0.1% PASSAIC POMPTON LAKES BORO $12 0.1% PASSAIC PHILIP'S ACADEMY CHARTER 0.0% SALEM SALEM CO SPECIAL SERVICE $131 0.3% SALEM MANNINGTON TWP $44 0.3% SALEM ALLOWAY TWP $42 0.3% SALEM PENNSVILLE $42 0.3% SALEM PENNS GRV-CARNEY'S PT REG $37 0.3% SALEM SALEM CITY $37 0.2% SALEM PITTSGROVE TWP $30 0.2% SALEM ELSINBORO TWP $23 0.2% SALEM SALEM COUNTY VOCATIONAL $23 0.2% SALEM LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK $17 0.1% SALEM OLDMANS TWP $17 0.1% SALEM UPPER PITTSGROVE TWP $16 0.1% SALEM WOODSTOWN-PILESGROVE REG $11 0.1% SALEM QUINTON TWP $9 0.1% SOMERSET CENTRAL JERSEY COLLEGE PR $200 2.0% SOMERSET THOMAS EDISON ENERGYSMART $59 0.7% SOMERSET SOMERSET CO VOCATIONAL $116 0.4% SOMERSET BEDMINSTER TWP $67 0.3% SOMERSET SOMERSET HILLS REGIONAL $57 0.3% SOMERSET MONTGOMERY TWP $50 0.3% SOMERSET WATCHUNG BORO $44 0.3% SOMERSET FRANKLIN TWP $41 0.3% SOMERSET WATCHUNG HILLS REGIONAL $40 0.3% SOMERSET SOUTH BOUND BROOK $38 0.3% SOMERSET BOUND BROOK BORO $37 0.3% SOMERSET BRANCHBURG TWP $39 0.2% SOMERSET BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN REG $36 0.2% SOMERSET SOMERVILLE BORO $35 0.2% SOMERSET WARREN TWP $23 0.1% SOMERSET NORTH PLAINFIELD BORO $22 0.1% SOMERSET HILLSBOROUGH TWP $22 0.1% SOMERSET GREEN BROOK TWP $17 0.1% SOMERSET MANVILLE BORO $17 0.1% SOMERSET BERNARDS TWP $17 0.1% SUSSEX SUSSEX COUNTY TECHNOLOGY $44 0.4% SUSSEX SPARTA TWP $57 0.3% SUSSEX BYRAM TWP $55 0.3% SUSSEX GREEN TWP $54 0.3% SUSSEX NEWTON TOWN $43 0.3% SUSSEX SUSSEX COUNTY VOCATIONAL $43 0.3% SUSSEX STANHOPE BORO $42 0.3% SUSSEX HARDYSTON TWP $40 0.3% SUSSEX SUSSEX-WANTAGE REGIONAL $48 0.2% SUSSEX STILLWATER TWP $42 0.2% SUSSEX FREDON TWP $39 0.2% SUSSEX HIGH POINT REGIONAL $38 0.2% SUSSEX HOPATCONG $37 0.2% SUSSEX OGDENSBURG BORO $34 0.2% SUSSEX SANDYSTON-WALPACK TWP $33 0.2% SUSSEX WALLKILL VALLEY REGIONAL $30 0.2% SUSSEX LENAPE VALLEY REGIONAL $25 0.2% SUSSEX HAMBURG BORO $31 0.1% SUSSEX ANDOVER REG $24 0.1% SUSSEX HAMPTON TWP $20 0.1% SUSSEX FRANKFORD TWP $19 0.1% SUSSEX KITTATINNY REGIONAL $19 0.1% SUSSEX VERNON TWP $15 0.1% SUSSEX LAFAYETTE TWP $13 0.1% SUSSEX FRANKLIN BORO $11 0.1% SUSSEX MONTAGUE TWP $8 0.0% UNION THE QUEEN CITY ACADEMY CH $247 2.2% UNION CRESTHAVEN ACADEMY CHARTE $120 1.2% UNION COLLEGE ACHIEVE CENTRAL C $58 0.7% UNION ELIZABETH CITY $93 0.6% UNION GARWOOD BORO $75 0.5% UNION MOUNTAINSIDE BORO $63 0.5% UNION CLARK TWP $48 0.4% UNION ROSELLE BORO $51 0.3% UNION SUMMIT CITY $51 0.3% UNION ROSELLE PARK BORO $47 0.3% UNION WESTFIELD TOWN $46 0.3% UNION KENILWORTH BORO $45 0.3% UNION SPRINGFIELD TWP $43 0.3% UNION NEW PROVIDENCE BORO $42 0.3% UNION THE BARACK OBAMA GREEN CH $42 0.3% UNION UNION COUNTY VOCATIONAL $32 0.3% UNION LINDEN CITY $43 0.2% UNION BERKELEY HEIGHTS TWP $35 0.2% UNION CRANFORD TWP $34 0.2% UNION WINFIELD TWP $30 0.2% UNION SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD REG $30 0.2% UNION HILLSIDE TWP $28 0.2% UNION UNION TWP $28 0.2% UNION RAHWAY CITY $26 0.2% UNION PLAINFIELD CITY $25 0.2% UNION UNION COUNTY TEAMS CHARTE 0.0% WARREN NORTH WARREN REGIONAL $84 0.5% WARREN PHILLIPSBURG TOWN $77 0.5% WARREN LOPATCONG TWP $62 0.5% WARREN WARREN CO SPECIAL SERVICE $200 0.4% WARREN POHATCONG TWP $67 0.4% WARREN WARREN COUNTY VOCATIONAL $62 0.4% WARREN WHITE TWP $64 0.3% WARREN GREAT MEADOWS REGIONAL $59 0.3% WARREN ALPHA BORO $49 0.3% WARREN HACKETTSTOWN $47 0.3% WARREN WASHINGTON TWP $42 0.3% WARREN BLAIRSTOWN TWP $39 0.3% WARREN ALLAMUCHY TWP $37 0.3% WARREN HOPE TWP $40 0.2% WARREN WARREN HILLS REGIONAL $37 0.2% WARREN FRANKLIN TWP $34 0.2% WARREN BELVIDERE TOWN $34 0.2% WARREN HARMONY TWP $32 0.2% WARREN MANSFIELD TWP $21 0.2% WARREN KNOWLTON TWP $18 0.1% WARREN OXFORD TWP $16 0.1% WARREN FRELINGHUYSEN TWP $15 0.1% WARREN WASHINGTON BORO $15 0.1% WARREN GREENWICH TWP $15 0.1% WARREN RIDGE AND VALLEY CHARTER 0.0%