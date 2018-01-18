Contact Us
Carjacker gets 30-year sentence for NJ mall shooting

By Associated Press January 18, 2018 2:20 PM
Rose Friedland holds a picture of her son Dustin Friedland Monday, June 26, 2017, as Basim Henry was sentenced to life in prison plus ten years
Rose Friedland (Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)

NEWARK  — The gunman in a fatal 2013 carjacking at a North Jersey mall has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A judge in Newark sentenced Hanif Thompson on Thursday.

Thompson pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting of 30-year-old Hoboken resident Dustin Friedland in the parking garage of the Mall at Short Hills. The shooting occurred in front of Friedland’s wife.

At the sentencing hearing, the victim’s wife said Thompson “tore my dreams away from me.”

Prosecutors say Thompson and three accomplices went to the mall aiming to steal a Range Rover. They say Thompson struck Friedland with the butt of his gun, rendering him helpless, then shot him.

Two of the accomplices pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 20 years each. A fourth man was convicted last year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed)

Filed Under: Category: New Jersey News

New Jersey 101.5 FM