Car slams through Shore Chinese restaurant

BRICK — A man drove his car through the window of a Jersey Shore Chinese restaurant on Friday night injuring two employees inside.

Emil Medina, 36, of Point Pleasant started to back his 2014 Mazda 6 out of a spot in front of Lo's Garden on Route 88 around 10:50 p.m., according to Brick police, but wound up driving forward and striking two employees. The impact knocked both employees into the kitchen.

Min Lin's left leg was broken while Binxin Zhang suffered cuts and complained of leg pain. Both 24-year-olds who live in Brick were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center via ambulance.

Police said alcohol, drugs nor cell phone use appear to be a factor in the crash but an investigation is ongoing. Medina may have mistakenly put his car into drive instead of reverse propelling the car through a large window and into the lobby of the restaurant in a shopping plaza.

Inspectors from the Brick Township Building Department determined the building to be safe after the incident.

No charges have been filed in the crash.