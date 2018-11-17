Passenger dies in two-car crash at Trenton highway intersection

TRENTON — A two-car crash Saturday morning on Route 129 resulted in the death of a 59-year-old city resident.

Earlier reports wrongly said pedestrians had been struck at the intersection of 129 and Lalor Street. But city police confirmed late Saturday morning that no pedestrians were involved and none of the victims had been ejected from the vehicles.

Police said a white Ford van and red sedan crashed on the southbound side of the highway about 6:19 a.m.

Nery Rodriguez, a passenger in the white van died at the scene. Others involved — five more in the van and the driver of the car — had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said neither alcohol nor speed appears to be the cause of the accident, but they did not release other details.

Route 129 carries two lanes of traffic between Route 1 and Route 29 with stop lights on Cass and Lalor streets. The southbound lanes were closed for an investigation.

