Car plunges into South Jersey lake killing two, police say

WILLINGBORO — Two people died after their car went into a lake after a car crash on Saturday.

Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley told NJ.com that the car went down an embankment and into the lake, which according to Google Earth was identified as Olympia Lakes after a crash on Route 130 northbound at the Beverly Rancocas Road jughandle around 5 p.m.

Both people inside the car died, according to Bewley.

Bewley did not disclose the identity of anyone involved with the crash or the circumstances.

