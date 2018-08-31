Car flips over during NJ police pursuit

FAIRFIELD (Essex) — An early morning police pursuit ended with a car overturning and a manhunt for a suspect.

A pursuit began around 5 a.m. when a car took off instead of pulling over for a marked police vehicle. The car went off the road at Main Street and Grandview Avenue, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Police said they had been waiting for a burglar after a resident reported that his car keys had been stolen from his home.

Believing the burglar would soon return to steal the vehicle, officers remained in the area. They saw someone drive off in the vehicle around 4:30 a.m. and tried to stop it, but the driver instead sped off.

A person may have fled the vehicle on foot, according to the report.

Citing preliminary police reports, RLS Metro Breaking News reported the pursuit went on for several blocks in the township.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which would handle investigations involving police pursuits, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

