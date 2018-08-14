You probably thought like me that cars were getting safer. Less likely to explode and burst into flames. Maybe it's all the added electronics or maybe it's a lack of proper maintenance, but it seems like there is a car on fire every day in New Jersey. I saw one Sunday on the Turnpike. I could see the thick plumes of black smoke a mile away as I passed Exit 7A heading south.

Of course my first thought was, "I hope I don't get caught in dead stopped traffic"! Because being stuck in traffic on the Turnpike is claustrophobic at best and cataclysmic at worst . As I got closer I wondered, "will it be in the car and truck lanes or my 'cars only' lanes?" Oh, thank God, it's in the car and truck lanes! The next question. Can I still get a good video of it as I drive by? Oh, yeah and is everybody ok? As I watched the video playback, I thought how many people have car fires on their phones? Only guys or women too? I have four. I think that's low.

