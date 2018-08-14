Car fire on the NJ Turnpike… MEH! (Opinion)
You probably thought like me that cars were getting safer. Less likely to explode and burst into flames. Maybe it's all the added electronics or maybe it's a lack of proper maintenance, but it seems like there is a car on fire every day in New Jersey. I saw one Sunday on the Turnpike. I could see the thick plumes of black smoke a mile away as I passed Exit 7A heading south.
Of course my first thought was, "I hope I don't get caught in dead stopped traffic"! Because being stuck in traffic on the Turnpike is claustrophobic at best and cataclysmic at worst . As I got closer I wondered, "will it be in the car and truck lanes or my 'cars only' lanes?" Oh, thank God, it's in the car and truck lanes! The next question. Can I still get a good video of it as I drive by? Oh, yeah and is everybody ok? As I watched the video playback, I thought how many people have car fires on their phones? Only guys or women too? I have four. I think that's low.
