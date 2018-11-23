Car drives through wall of Wall Township senior residence

WALL TOWNSHIP — A car drove into the side of a Monmouth County senior care facility on Friday morning.

A resident struck two cars backing out of a space at the Tower Lodge Care Center around 7 a.m. and then drove forward and through the wall of the single story building into a room where two other residents were present, according to spokesman Joseph Kiernan.

The three residents were hospitalized and released after being checked for injuries.

Kiernan said Wall Township police and fire responded to the incident. Township engineers inspected the building and found it structurally sound, according to Kiernan, who said no other residents were evacuated. The resident whose wall was hit was moved to another room as was the resident of an adjacent room.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was issued a summons for careless driving, polioce said. They did not disclose her name.

Kiernan would not disclose the age or identity of any of the patient involved. He said the facility has a total of 60 residents.

