Car dealer and CEO gives back to employees

Entrepreneur and business leader Steve Kalafer joined me on air today to share his reasons for offering bonuses to more than 700 full time employees in his organization. The $500 bonus was received with applause by employees who heard the announcement on Monday.

Car dealer, giving workers $500 after of Trump tax cuts, is a patriot

For Steve, this is one more way of showing his employees just how valuable they are to his success. This is a direct result of the new Trump tax cuts which cut the corporate rate dramatically. Steve believes that it’s “the right thing to do” by passing the savings onto his team.

