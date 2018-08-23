Car crashes into NJ house

NORTH HANOVER — An SUV drove into a house early Thursday in Burlington County.

Video of the incident shows the right side of the front of the one-story home on County Road, at Meany Road, heavily damaged. Fox 29 , which had a helicopter over the home after the crash, reported the SUV went completely through the home around 5:50 a.m.

The SUV was taken away on a flatbed and had a crumpled hood.

Fire trucks and police responded to the crash but no ambulances were seen outside the home in the video footage. There's no word if anyone was inside the home.

Police told 6 ABC Action News the driver lost control of the SUV.

North Hanover Police have not yet returned a message.

