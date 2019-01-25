NEWARK — A car hit the side of a house early Friday morning leaving two dead.

Helicopter video shared by CBS New York on its Facebook page showed a red minivan and an overturned vehicle at the home on Bergen Street at Madison Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Thomas Fennelly confirmed two people were dead at the crash scene which was the result of a crash but did not disclose additional details. Police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the car and mini-van collided and hit a parked car before slamming into the house. Engineers have determined the home is structurally sound, according to their report.

A resident of the home told the station he saw a "fireball" under the air, grabbed his children and ran out of the house.

The helicopter footage showed a number of first responders and police could be seen at the scene.

The house appears to have been damaged on the corner with a missing window and a separated drain pipe.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News at least two utility poles were also taken down in the incident and a weapon was found on the ground.

Bergen Street was closed between Avon and Clinton avenues because of the crash.

