Car crashes into building of NJ Motor Vehicle Commission

TRENTON — A vehicle crashed through the front of the MVC headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The SUV appears to have driven through the front window of a restaurant on the lower level of the East State Street building just after 10 a.m. The entire building was evacuated. Employees were allowed back into the building around 11:45 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Trenton police spokesman Lt. Stephen Varn said the driver was a woman and the incident remained under investigation.

Photo journalist Brian McCarthy said a fire official told him the vehicle caught fire but sprinklers put it out right away.

McCarthy said State Police went through the vehicle as part of their invevstigation before it was taken away on a flat bed.

“I was in a meeting about four or five floors above where it happened, and I heard the crash, but I just assumed someone had an accident outside on the street,” said Tamisha Blake-Dunn, an MVC employee. “It was like this big boom and some people were outside screaming like 'Help, help!' I was just thinking someone had a minor accident. It sounded like a vehicle hit another vehicle.”

MVC spokeswoman Marin Balick said the crash had no impact on MVC operations at any field offices.

A Dunkin' Donuts, Lab Corp, a physical therapist, the Renaissance Grill, a credit union, pharmacy and a workout center are located on the street level of the building. Child Protection and Permanency, the Board of Public Utilities and State Police also have offices in the eight-story building.

